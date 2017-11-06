10 things you need to know today: November 6, 2017

Gunman kills at least 26 at Texas church

A gunman dressed in black and wearing a ballistic vest opened fire with a Ruger military-style rifle at a small Baptist church in southern Texas on Sunday, killing at least 26 people. Police said the killer shot and killed the first victims outside First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, then went inside and massacred parishioners attending services. An armed neighbor shot the gunman as he left the church. The killer then drove off in his own vehicle. The alleged gunman was identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, who was discharged from the Air Force in 2014 after being court martialed for assault. He was chased by witnesses and crashed, and was found dead in his vehicle. The dead at the church ranged in age from 5 to 72.