10 things you need to know today: November 8, 2017

Trump dismisses gun control, credits armed hero with saving 'hundreds' in Texas

President Trump on Tuesday dismissed a question about whether "extreme vetting" of gun purchasers could prevent mass shootings like the one that killed 26 people at a Texas church, saying that "hundreds more" could have died if an armed citizen hadn't been there to "neutralize" the killer. The killer, Devin Patrick Kelley, was wounded by a civilian as he left the scene of the massacre, but fatally shot himself after crashing following a chase. House members observed a moment of silence in honor of the victims on Sunday, but Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) pointedly walked out and posted a video that went viral in which he said he would not be silent. "What we need is we need action," he said. "We need to pass gun safety legislation now."