It's no secret that President Donald Trump is glued to his television. The commander-in-chief reportedly rises before 6 a.m. to turn on news programs, and then resumes watching shows after his presidential duties are done for the day. Trump is not a passive viewer, though; more than occasionally, what he hears sends his fingers flying to Twitter. To wit:

1. Flag burning

Cause:

Effect:

Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag - if they do, there must be consequences - perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

Shortly after being elected president, Trump took to Twitter to express his strong opinions about flag burning. It was hardly an errant thought: Just half an hour earlier, Fox News had aired a segment about flag burning in Massachusetts.

2. A CNN reporter

Cause:

Effect:

"@FiIibuster: @jeffzeleny Pathetic - you have no sufficient evidence that Donald Trump did not suffer from voter fraud, shame! Bad reporter. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

"@JoeBowman12: @jeffzeleny just another generic CNN part time wannabe journalist !" @CNN still doesn't get it. They will never learn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

CNN's Jeff Zeleny has no patience for Trump's claims that widespread voter fraud took place during the 2016 presidential election. On Nov. 28, Zeleny aired a segment challenging Trump's allegations as being unsubstantiated. Shortly afterward, Trump began retweeting his supporters trashing Zeleny.

3. Chicago "carnage"

Cause:

Effect:

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

On Jan. 25, President Trump raged about the "horrible 'carnage'" in Chicago. But CNN reports that "shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, Fox's O'Reilly Factor ran a segment about violence in Chicago that included the following statistics: '228 shootings in 2017 (up 5.5 percent from last year and 42 homicides in 2017 (up 24 percent from last year).' One of the show's guests, Horace Cooper, used the word 'carnage' as well on the show."

4. Voter fraud investigation

Cause:

Effect:

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

Also on Jan. 25, President Trump tweeted his plans to investigate voter fraud despite there being no evidence that mass fraud occurred. Trump's tweets might have been an irritated response to CNN's Jake Tapper, who hours earlier had challenged the White House to provide evidence that backed up Trump's claims. "There is a reason they are providing no evidence," Tapper said. "There is no evidence. It's not true."

5. "Ungrateful traitor," "weak leader"

Cause:

14 minutes apart: Fox says "ungrateful traitor," Trump says "ungrateful traitor," Fox says "weak leader," Trump says "weak leader." pic.twitter.com/f7urTOUG1L — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 26, 2017

Effect:

Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017

CNN's Brian Stelter noticed that Trump's tweet slamming Chelsea Manning as an "ungrateful TRAITOR" came just 14 minutes after a segment on Fox News that labeled her in exactly those words.

6. Gregg Phillips



Cause:

Man behind claim of millions of illegal votes says it will be months before he can provide full evidence https://t.co/puQ7tCOpf5 — New Day (@NewDay) January 27, 2017

Effect:

Look forward to seeing final results of VoteStand. Gregg Phillips and crew say at least 3,000,000 votes were illegal. We must do better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017

This one is another good catch by Stelter. Gregg Phillips is the founder of an "election fraud reporting app" and has claimed that there were millions of illegal votes in the 2016 election. Phillips appeared on CNN's New Day on Jan. 27. Around 7:25 a.m., Chris Cuomo challenged him about the lack of sufficient evidence for his claims. At 8:12 a.m., Trump tweeted that he is looking forward to seeing the "final results" to Phillips' research.

7. UC Berkeley

Cause:

"Free speech for all or no federal money!" -@ToddStarnes​ sounds off on the UC Berkeley riots (via @FoxFriendsFirst) pic.twitter.com/zVk4kYxpev — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) February 2, 2017

Effect:

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

President Trump took a concerning step on Thursday when he threatened to defund the University of California at Berkeley after enormous protests against alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos canceled Yiannopoulos' speaking event. Apparently it wasn't Trump's original idea: He had gotten it from morning television.