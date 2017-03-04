ADVERTISEMENT

Palm City, Florida. This three-bedroom house was built in 1986 on the edge of the St. Lucie River. Details include pecky cypress ceilings, a fireplace, and 1,500 square feet of outdoor living space.

The property has its own deeded bay called the Yacht Basin, four slips, and a boat dock with two lifts. $999,000. Tom Whitehouse, The Keyes Co., 772-233-0568.

Westport, Massachusetts. This four-bedroom home sits on 47 acres overlooking the Westport River. The shingle-style house has an open living area, a grand staircase, a stone fireplace, and a master suite with a dressing room and a deck.

The property features two barns and 800 feet of shoreline with a pier and a dock. $7,900,000. Will Milbury, Milbury and Co., 508-525-5200.

Charleston, South Carolina. Built in 1920, this four-bedroom house offers panoramic views of the Stono River. Features include a chef's kitchen, oak floors, and a master suite with a walk-in closet and a spa bathroom.

The half-acre property has a deep-water dock, a boat lift, and a dry slip. $2,995,000. Helen Geer, William Means, 843-224-7767.

Shohola, Pennsylvania. This cedar-shake home built in 2007 overlooks the Delaware River. The four-bedroom house features an open floor plan, cathedral windows, a woodstove, and a master suite with a dressing room and a spa bath.

Other amenities include multiple decks, a separate art studio, an outdoor shower, 1,000 feet of waterfront, and a boathouse. $784,900. A. James Pearsall and Sharon Angle, Kurfiss/ Sotheby's International Realty, 215-962-3523.

New York. This 150-foot historic vessel is the oldest existing Ellis Island ferry. Built in 1907, the renovated boat boasts 11 bedrooms, a stage for parties, and guest quarters in the former wheelhouse.

The 10,000-square-foot ship served in World Wars I and II and has mounted guns on the side. $1,250,000. Michael R. Franklin, Franklin Ruttan, 315-876-2262.

Sun Valley, Idaho. Built in 1971, this four-bedroom home lies along a bank of the Big Wood River. Interior amenities include a chef's kitchen, hardwood floors, a large stone fireplace, and views of the river throughout.

The house was fully remodeled in 2005 and has a deck just feet away from the water's edge. $4,250,000. Sheila Liermann, Keller Williams/Sun Valley Southern Idaho, 208-481-0450.

Prescott, Wisconsin. This one-bedroom, log-sided cabin is set along the National Scenic Waterway of the St. Croix River. Details include a large screened porch, new solid oak floors, a river-rock fireplace, and two decks.

The 0.45-acre property has a stairway to a sandy beach and 150 feet of waterfront footage. $399,777. The Otts, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 651-458-4776.

