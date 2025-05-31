5 costly editorial cartoons about the national debt

Political cartoonists take on the USA's financial hole, rare bipartisan agreement, and Donald Trump and Mike Johnson

This political cartoon is set on a scenic overlook at the Grand Canyon where visitors can look down and see the national debt. A family with a mother, father, and two children look down at a canyon labeled $36.2 trillion hole. The U.S. Capital building is deep in the canyon with an arrow that reads, “More tax cuts.” The mother says, “Wow! The U.S. Congress looks so tiny and insignificant from up here!”

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled "Bipartisan Agreement” and pictures a smiley donkey on the left leaning toward a happy elephant on the right. They look friendly and chummy. The donkey says, “Cut spending?” The elephant says, “Not a chance!” as it throws away a note with “DOGE” written on it.

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

