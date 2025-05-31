A steady price for a presidential pardon | May 31 editorial cartoons

Saturday's political cartoons include how much to pay for a pardon, medical advice from a brain worm, and a simple solution to the national debt

This editorial cartoon is set in a jail cell and depicts two bulky, dumb-looking male prisoners seated on a concrete bench supported by chains. One prisoner holds a newspaper with the headline “Trump Pardoned Tax Cheat After Mom Attended $1 Million Dinner.” The prisoner says to the other, “It’s nice to see Trump hasn’t gone up on HIS prices!!”

This political cartoon depicts RFK Jr. from the chest up, with a finger raised as if making a point. A green worm emerges from a hole in his forehead, holding a piece of paper with various medical policies. RFK Jr. says, "I keep saying you shouldn't be getting your medical advice from me!" The worm says, "On the other hand, my medical policies..." The scroll lists: "limit COVID-19 shots," "flu shot ads," "fluoride," "cancer research," and "science."

