Green goddess salad recipe
Avocado can be the creamy star of the show in this fresh, sharp salad
This salad is a great way of getting your greens in, said Saskia Sidey – when else would you happily eat a whole head of cabbage in a sitting? Adding avocado to the dressing makes it deliciously creamy, while tarragon gives it an aniseed flavour that will make people ask what your secret ingredient is.
Ingredients (serves 4)
- 20g tarragon leaves
- 25g spinach leaves
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled
- 2 lemons, zest and juice
- 30g cashews (optional)
- 3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 avocado
- 2 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 2 tbsp rice vinegar or apple cider vinegar
- 1 head of sweetheart cabbage, finely chopped
- 1 cucumber, finely chopped
- 4 spring onions, finely chopped
- 1 bunch of chives, finely chopped
- salt and black pepper
- tortilla chips, to serve
Method
- To make the dressing, in a small blender, blitz together the tarragon, spinach, garlic, lemon zest and juice, cashews (if using), oil, avocado, nutritional yeast and vinegar. Season generously and set aside.
- Then, add the finely chopped veggies to a bowl and toss in the dressing.
- Serve with tortilla chips, to scoop.
Taken from "You'll Love This: Recipes That Broke the Internet" by Saskia Sidey, published by HQ. To buy from The Week Bookshop, visit theweekbookshop.co.uk
