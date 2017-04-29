ADVERTISEMENT

Trego. This four-bedroom log house on 2.7 acres lies along a dead-end road. The home features hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, three fireplaces, a chef's kitchen with white ash cabinets, and custom leaf-patterned support posts.

The exterior has a large back porch and a front deck with views of Trego Lake. $849,000. Mike Lynch, Lakes Sotheby's International Realty, (612) 619-8227.

Oshkosh. This six-bedroom home was built in 1890 on Lake Butte des Morts. The 9,392-square-foot house has recently been renovated and includes a first-floor master, a new kitchen, a hearth room, and a lower-level theater.

The 3.3-acre property boasts 300 feet of waterfront, a boathouse, a hot tub, and a fenced in tennis court with lights. $1,750,000. Kurt Penn, Jameson Sotheby's International Realty, (733) 206-0302.

Mequon. Renowned Milwaukee architect John Randal McDonald built this six-bedroom house in 1958 out of stone, glass, and mahogany. The interior features an oversize master suite with a two-way glass fireplace, clerestory windows, and a large bathroom with a soaking tub that looks out on Lake Michigan.

The 2-acre property has an outdoor living room area, a fire pit, and an expansive lawn. $1,799,000. Falk Ruvin Team, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, (414) 688-3935.

Verona. Sitting on 21.6 acres, this passive-solar home was built with sustainable materials in 2008. Interior details include eucalyptus floors, a metal roof, a gourmet kitchen, and abundant light that flows throughout.

Outside are multiple terraces and a patio adjacent to Flynn Creek. $1,500,000. Shelly Sprinkman, (608)-220-1453.

Lake Geneva. Built in 1901, this Bavarian Tudor sits on 1.6 acres along the edge of Lake Geneva. The eight-bedroom house has hardwood floors, crown molding, a library with built-in shelves, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and a master bedroom with a spa bathroom.

The property features a pool, a tennis court, and a deeded boat slip. $1,679,000. Michael Balestrieri, Keefe Real Estate, (262) 423-4969.

