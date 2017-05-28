ADVERTISEMENT

River Oaks. This 1939 neoclassical house overlooks Mary Elliott Park. The five-bedroom home has a library, a media room, a wine room, and a master suite with a coffee bar.

Additional details include ornate molding, an elevator, two staircases, and a three-car garage. $3,995,000. Laura Sakowitz Sweeney, John Daugherty Realtors, (713) 503-0700.

River Oaks. J. Leon Osborne built this designated landmark in 1936. The four-bedroom brick Tudor Revival home has an ornate wooden stairwell, tile and wood floors, multiple fireplaces, and formal rooms with arched doorways flanking the foyer.

The grounds feature landscaped gardens and brick patios. $3,495,000. Walter Bering, Sotheby's International Realty, (713) 851-9753.

Hyde Park. This three-bedroom house was devised by Seattle architects Elemental Design, using the front lawn's 12-foot berm as an integral component. The home features a master on the main floor, energy-efficient air and heating systems, and a mature tree in the three-story stairwell.

The ground floor has a two-car garage, a work area, and a two-bedroom suite. $1,800,000. Irby Rozelle, Sotheby's International Realty, (281) 684-7244.

Piney Point Village. Built in 1972, this five-bedroom home was renovated in 2015. Features include an open layout, floor-to-ceiling wondows, ebony-stained bamboo wood floors, a floating staircase, and two master suites.

The lush property has landscaped gardens, terraced patios, and a spiral staircase leading to a roof deck. $2,599,000. Paige Martin, Keller Williams Realty Memorial, (713) 384-5177.

Tanglewood. Shade trees lend a secluded feel to this five-bedroom house. The 1965 home has floor-to-ceiling windows, marble floors a chef's kitchen, and an aquarium.

The 1.3-acre grounds boast a greenhouse, a pool, and a tennis court. $4,375,000. Nancy Almodovar, Nan Properties/Christie's International Real Estate, (713) 963-9554.

Greater Heights. This two-bedroom bungalow was built in 1926. Details include original cabinetry, hardwood floors, and built-ins; updated electrical and plumbing; and a large screened back porch.

The yard has a one-car garage and carport, landscaped areas, and raised vegetable garden beds. $385,000. Kelley Busby, Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan, (713) 724-1915.