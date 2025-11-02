Political cartoons for November 2
Sunday's political cartoons include the 22nd amendment, homeless camps, and more
The dazzling coral gardens of Raja Ampat
The Week Recommends Region of Indonesia is home to perhaps the planet’s most photogenic archipelago.
‘Never more precarious’: the UN turns 80
The Explainer It’s an unhappy birthday for the United Nations, which enters its ninth decade in crisis
Trump’s White House ballroom: a threat to the republic?
Talking Point Trump be far from the first US president to leave his mark on the Executive Mansion, but to critics his remodel is yet more overreach
Political cartoons for November 1
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include insurance premiums, early voting in NYC, and more
Political cartoons for October 31
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include presidential pardons, bombing boats, and Andrew Cuomo's big scare
Political cartoons for October 30
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include missing SNAP benefits, working without pay, and Graham Platner's terrible tattoo
Political cartoons for October 29
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include gerrymandered voters, taking aim at Venezuela, and banishing the Blue Jays
Political cartoons for October 28
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include a bailout for Argentina, a frog prince, and Epstein distractions
Political cartoons for October 27
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include improving national monuments, the NBA gambling scandal, and the AI energy vampire
Political cartoons for October 26
Cartoons Sunday’s editorial cartoons include Young Republicans group chat, Louvre robbery, and more
5 seriously spooky political cartoons about Halloween
Cartoons Artists take on the GOP boogeyman, a white sheet, and more