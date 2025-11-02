Political cartoons for November 2

This is a four-panel editorial cartoon depicting Donald Trump in each frame. He says, &amp;ldquo;45!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;47&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;28!&amp;rdquo;. In the final panel he says &amp;ldquo;22?&amp;rdquo; as he holds a copy of the 22nd amendment that reads, &amp;ldquo;No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.&amp;rdquo; A person in the background is near flames and is about to press a button to set off a fire alarm while yelling &amp;ldquo;5!!!&amp;rdquo; as in a 5-alarm fire.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon depicts a garbage truck, presumably the kind that can crush garbage. The driver says to three people on the street, &amp;ldquo;Your ride to the new homeless center.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a man and a woman walking down a sidewalk. The man puts his fingers into his ears to protect them from the sound of three people nearby who all have leaf-blowers. The blowers are labeled &amp;ldquo;Master Blaster&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Mighty Wind&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Leafinator 5000.&amp;rdquo; The woman with the man says, &amp;ldquo;If there can be a No-Mow May, why not a No-Blow November?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

