1. Smart Garden 3 ($80)

Heading to the concrete jungle after four years on a bucolic campus? Keep a bit of greenery in your life with this fail-safe indoor garden. Its built-in sensors make sure that the plants — grown from Smart Garden ­capsules — get optimal water, light, and nutrients. Buy it at Amazon.

2. Wearsafe Tag ($30)

You can't always pull out your smartphone if you find yourself in sudden danger. The Wearsafe tag provides "a whip-smart way to hit an actual panic button." It instantly alerts your friends, providing them with your location and a live audio feed. Buy it at Amazon.

3. Personal Creations Travel Tour Bag ($79)



Gender neutral and easy to carry, this monogrammed canvas bag is perfect for commuting. Its roomy interior includes a padded tablet pocket, and the zippered side pockets feature suede detailing and locking zippers. Buy it at Personal Creations.

4. Working Man's Hygiene Kit ($50)



A young man with ambitions "can't show up to work looking like he did for class." This seven-item set of all-natural salves, scrubs, soaps, oils, and balms will make the right impression on the first day and beyond. Buy it at Uncommon Goods.

5. Breville Crystal Clear Glass Tea Kettle ($91)



Some things don't change when you transition from a dorm to a studio apartment — "like the importance of a hot pot." Even if your other pots are still in packing boxes, tea, instant coffee, or ramen will be just a quick boil away. Buy it at Amazon.



