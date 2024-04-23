'Make legal immigration a more plausible option'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Resolving border crisis requires increasing legal migration'
Benjamin Powell in the Las Vegas Sun
Simply cracking down on illegal immigration won't resolve "our border difficulties," says Benjamin Powell. The "root cause" behind record arrivals of undocumented migrants is "U.S. policy that essentially prohibits legal migration for most people." Asylum seekers or those with family here have a shot, but low-skilled workers from places like Honduras and Venezuela seeking economic opportunities don't. Giving "them a legal 'line to get in'" must be part of any plan to end the crisis.
'The Ivy League's anti-Israel protest meltdown'
The Wall Street Journal editorial board
"Anti-Israel, antisemitic protests at Columbia, Yale and elsewhere are getting uglier," says The Wall Street Journal. At Columbia, pro-Palestinian protesters "surrounded Jewish students," stoking fear that forced administrators to "shut down classroom instruction." And it's not clear administrators are "up to the job of enforcing order or protecting Jewish students." After all, they're the ones who have "sown the intolerance their students are demonstrating by putting identity and left-wing politics above the free exchange of ideas."
'I loved my Lunchables as a kid. Now, all I see is what's in them.'
Hasan Merali at CNN
The National School Lunch Program does a commendable job "getting free or low-cost meals to millions of children," says Hasan Merali. This is "critically important as over one in five children live in food-insecure households." But the "decision to allow Lunchables to be served as part of the NSLP is not a step in the right direction." These kits of ultra-processed foods are high in sodium and preservatives. Children need stronger nutrition policies, and "better food."
'Forget the ticker-tape parade. Mike Johnson is no hero.'
Jennifer Rubin in The Washington Post
Everyone's "gushing over House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.)" for finally bringing Ukraine aid to a vote, says Jennifer Rubin. But the praise for the long-delayed support for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan "ignored the immense damage that Johnson and MAGA House Republican pro-Russian propagandists inflicted on America's beleaguered Ukrainian allies" with their "dillydallying." The "overwhelming" vote could have occurred months ago to get Kyiv more ammunition to fight Russia, which would have "prevented countless Ukrainian deaths."
