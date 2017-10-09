ADVERTISEMENT

Each week, we spotlight a hotel recommended by some of the industry's top travel writers. This week's pick is The Lygon Arms in Worcestershire, England.

(Courtesy image)

At this 14th-century inn, "ghosts of the past linger," said Tom Chesshyre at The Times (U.K.). Both Oliver Cromwell and the king he dethroned stayed here; later, so did Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. Following a major redesign, the 86-room property reopened recently with freshened rooms and an overhauled spa, but the old beams and sloping floors in the main building create a "frozen-in-time atmosphere."

Though the wine and cocktail bars offer light dining, "the main attraction" is the bar and grill, with its old oil paintings and "eye-catching" antler chandeliers.

Read more at The Times or book a room at LygonArmsHotel.co.uk. Doubles start at $206.