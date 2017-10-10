ADVERTISEMENT

It's never too late to get a great travel deal! Here are three of the best last-minute travel deals we found on the internet this week:

1. Haunted New England

(Darren McCollester/Newsmakers/Getty Images)

Tour spooky sites from Salem, Massachusetts, to New York City on a Geckos Adventures group six-night road trip for guests ages 18 to 29. The Halloween-themed tour departs Boston on Oct. 26 and has been discounted from $1,510 to $1,359.

2. Cruising around Cuba

(iStock)

Book a 2018 cruise to Cuba this month and save $1,000 a person. Abercrombie & Kent's 11-day excursion includes two nights at Havana's first five-star hotel, stops in five other Cuban ports, and a snorkeling outing. From $9,995 per head.

3. One more night in Jamaica

(iStock)

Through Dec. 16, the Half Moon resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica, is offering seven-night stays for the price of six. The resort features tropical gardens and a championship golf course. Doubles start at $207. Book by Nov. 18.