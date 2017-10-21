ADVERTISEMENT

Bainbridge Island, Washington. This five-bedroom contemporary-style 2008 house sits on 2.4 forested acres. The ground level has hardwood floors, double-height ceilings, a wall of windows, and a kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and a breakfast area; steel-and-wood stairs lead to a master suite with a soaking tub.

Outside, the living room's two-sided fireplace is shared by a 1,100-square-foot wraparound wood deck looking out on mature trees. $1,499,000. Kevin Still, Keller Williams Realty Tacoma, (253) 223-2518.

Westford, Vermont. Set amid 3.3 acres of woods and pasture, this four-bedroom home melds a classic exterior with a contemporary interior. The open main living space has floor-to-ceiling windows, polished concrete and hardwood floors, and a chef's kitchen; above are a master suite with shiplap ceiling and step-in soaking tub and a cupola with windows on all sides offering views of Mount Mansfield.

The property, fenced for animals, includes landscaped lawns, a rustic barn, and a yoga shed. $990,000. Eileen Warner, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, (802) 233-3385.

Kirbyville, Texas. The six-bedroom 1983 French Country home anchors 33 acres of piney woods. La Maison Demille Bienvenues has hand-painted murals, French wallpaper, pecan floors, exposed beams, and an antique marble fireplace.

Outside are year-round flower gardens, a lake, an orangery, a sunken garden, a guest pied-à-terre, a barn, and a six-car garage. $5,000,000. Nicole Brende, Martha Turner/Sotheby's International Realty/Briar Hollow Brokerage, (713) 302-9828.

Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Perched atop a forest-lined drive, this 2007 six-bedroom Berkshires home is minutes from Tanglewood and Great Barrington. The open-plan house has a wall of windows with mountain views; vaulted ceilings and reclaimed-wood floors; a terrazzo entry; a central stone fireplace; a kitchen equipped with a Wolf stove and Sub Zero refrigerator; and a sauna, game room, bar, media room, and an exercise area.

The 15-acre wooded property includes a fenced gunite pool and a landscaped stone patio. $2,850,000. Cindy Welch, LandVest/Christie's International Real Estate, (413) 329-3999.

Peapack-Gladstone, New Jersey. Tallquapie lies on 24 acres of wood-land and meadows. The award-winning four-bedroom home blends Arts and Crafts and Adirondack styles, with a cedar-and–river stone exterior and, inside, knotty-pine paneling, coffered ceilings, oak floors, and built-ins including inglenooks with seating and hidden bookcases.

Outside are sustainable gardens, a cottage, a greenhouse, meadow-grass lawns, and a five-car garage topped by a studio with a hawk's nest tower. $2,495,000. Ashley Christus, Turpin Realtors/ Christie's International Real Estate, Inc., (908) 234-9100.

New Buffalo, Michigan. This three-bedroom cottage comes with deeded access to a Lake Michigan beach two blocks away. The 1996 home features wood floors, a ground-level master suite, a screened porch, and a deck.

The floor-to-ceiling windows upstairs overlook woods and a creek. $379,000, Chad Gradowski, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage–New Buffalo, (219) 241-9083.