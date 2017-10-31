ADVERTISEMENT

It's never too late to get a great travel deal! Here are three of the best last-minute travel deals we found on the internet this week:

1. Antarctic adventure

(iStock)

Poseidon Expeditions is taking $2,000 off its 12-day Antarctic Peninsula cruise, which sets sail from Ushuaia, Argentina. With the discount, a superior suite for two on the Nov. 24 and Dec. 4 departures starts at $10,295 per person.

2. Escape to Barbados

(iStock)

Stay three nights or more at the Port Ferdinand resort on Barbados and save at least 25 percent. Doubles start at $492 a night, down from $683, and includes a swim and snorkel experience with turtles. Book by Nov. 15.

3. A Tuscan Thanksgiving

(iStock)

Italy’s Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort is offering a Thanksgiving package that includes daily breakfast and dinner for two, plus a three-course Turkey Day feast. The deal costs $250 a night; a regular room without meals is $273. Call +39-0583-7691 to book.