The daily business briefing: October 17, 2017

Trump urges bipartisan health-care deal

President Trump this week urged Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) to push a short-term ObamaCare fix, although he insisted that the old health-care law is "dead." Alexander said Trump would accept a bill funding subsidies to insurance companies that lowered out-of-pocket costs for low-income Americans, which Trump abruptly cut off last week, in exchange for greater flexibility for states. Alexander and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) have been working on a bipartisan health-care plan for months, and could introduce it "within days." Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is expected to introduce a more conservative alternative with a better shot in the Republican-held House. Many Republicans support a temporary fix of some kind. "We absolutely have to think about that family around the kitchen table," said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.).