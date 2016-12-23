Russian President Vladimir Putin pays his respects to slain Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, during the funeral ceremony at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow. | (ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in Anchar Lake, Srinagar, India. | (REUTERS/Danish Ismail)

British big-wave surfer Tom Butler drops in on a wave during the Nazare Challenge championship at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. | (REUTERS/Rafael Marchante)

A woman and her dog mark the winter solstice at the 5,000 year-old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. | (REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

Former astronaut and United States Senator John Glenn lies in state, under a U.S. Marine honor guard, in the Rotunda of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. | (NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS)

A cheetah mother licks one of her six cubs at Burgers' Zoo in Arnhem, the Netherlands. | (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

A memorial for the victims of the Christmas market attack in Berlin, Germany. | (REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke)

Costumed participants take a break during a traditional Perchtenlauf (Perchten parade) in Osterseeon near Munich, Germany. | (REUTERS/Michaela Rehle)

The Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver. | (REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

A pile of seized narcotics and alcoholic drinks burns on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. | (REUTERS/Omar Sobhani)

President-elect Donald Trump greets a group of Azalea Trail Maids during a stop on his USA Thank You Tour in Mobile, Alabama. | (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

Men rest while waiting for a Mass in honor of the Catholic Saint Lazarus in El Rincon, Cuba. | (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

