A man dressed as one of the Three Kings greets people during the Epiphany parade in Gijon, Spain. | (REUTERS/Eloy Alonso)

Pennsylvania state troopers and police officers from around the country line up in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a memorial service for state trooper Landon E. Weaver who was killed in the line of duty. | (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Fah Jam, a 5-month-old baby elephant, tries to walk on her injured leg in Pattaya, Thailand. | (REUTERS/Athit Perawongmeth)

Children play a traditional pillow fight game to mark the 69th anniversary of Myanmar Independence Day on the outskirts of Yangon. | (YE AUNG THU/AFP/Getty Images)

Fishermen collect the day's catch at Dojran Lake, Macedonia. | (REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski)

Mourners attend the funeral in Istanbul of Yunus Gormek, 23, one of the victims of the New Year's Day nightclub attack. | (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Hats and musical instruments are lined up in the street before the New Year's Day parade in London. | (REUTERS/Neil Hall)

A man sorts through peanuts at a shop in Peshawar, Pakistan. | (REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz)

Bulgarian men dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during an Epiphany Day celebration in Kalofer, Bulgaria. | (REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov)

Schoolchildren attend a yoga session at a camp in Ahmedabad, India. | (REUTERS/Amit Dave)

Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association balance on bamboo ladders during a New Year demonstration in Tokyo. | (REUTERS/Toru Hanai)

A polar bear named Sprinter enjoys the water in a zoo in Hanover, Germany. | (Peter Steffen/dpa)

