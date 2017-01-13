A man climbs up an artificial ice wall in Liberec, Czech Republic. | (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

President Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. | (REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)

Researchers hold giant panda cubs during celebrations for China's Lunar New Year at a research base in Sichuan province, China. | (China Daily via REUTERS)

Boats in the Chabaish marsh in southern Iraq. | (AP Photo/ Nabil al-Jurani)

Lawmakers scuffle during a debate on changing the constitution at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey. | (REUTERS)

Zoo employee Daria Cherepanova walks with Mykh, an 8-month-old great gray owl, during a training session in a forest near Krasnoyarsk, Russia. | (REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin)

Ethiopian Orthodox choir members perform during an Ethiopian Christmas celebration in Bete Maryam church in Lalibela, Ethiopia. | (REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri)

Bulgarian men jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Sofia, Bulgaria. | (REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov)

Hindu women keep warm before taking holy baths in the Saali River in Kathmandu, Nepal. | (REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar)

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, his wife Karen, and daughter Charlotte arrive on Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. | (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

A man and his dog stop to look at a mural depicting Princess Leia in Belfast, Northern Ireland. | (REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

Members of the military wait for an Army carry team to move a transfer case containing the remains of Spc. Isiah L. Booker at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. | (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

