A woman takes a photo while visiting the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. | (EPA/CARSTEN KOALL)

Sub-Saharan migrants sit on the deck of the Golfo Azzuro boat after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea. | (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland. | (REUTERS/Russell Cheyne)

Displaced people jump across a ditch at Khazer camp, Iraq. | (REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani)

The Colima Volcano, the most active in Mexico. | (EPA/ULISES RUIZ BASURTO)

A darted lioness is fit with a satellite radio collar by rangers from the Kenya Wildlife Service at the Nairobi National Park. | (EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU)

South Korean and U.S. Marines participate in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. | (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

Dancers dressed as the Statue of Liberty watch other performers in the Saxony governor's office in Dresden, Germany. | (Arno Burgi/dpa via AP)

Constanza Vega searches through the charred remains of her home after a massive wildfire swept through Santa Olga, Chile. | (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Serena Williams serves to Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. | (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. | (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

A windy day in Yokohama, Japan. | (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

