Members of a carnival group dance during the Llamadas parade in Montevideo, Uruguay. | (REUTERS/Andres Stapff)

Valentine's Day in Bucharest, Romania. | (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best in Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is fed steak at Sardi's in New York. | (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Ethnic Miao people perform a dance during a local festival in Kaili, China. | (Reuters/China Stringer)

Newlyweds, who fled Mosul, are showered in foam during their wedding party at Khazer refugee camp in Iraq. | (REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra)

Children play in Madureira Park in Rio de Janeiro. | (REUTERS/Pilar Olivares)

A golden eagle grabs a flying drone during a military training exercise at a French Air Force base near Mont-de-Marsan, France. | (REUTERS/Regis Duvignau)

Indian women wait to cast their votes at a village in Uttar Pradesh, India. | (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

A baby gorilla and her mother, Kibara, at the zoo in Leipzig, Germany. | (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

A child sits on a chair in his home during a flood in Tegal, Indonesia. | (Antara Foto/Oky Lukmansyah/ via REUTERS)





Wildfires threaten a suburb of Christchurch, New Zealand. | (REUTERS/Mark Hannah)

Girls walk past a playground in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the West Bank. | (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

