A bus heads to a refugee camp south of Mosul, Iraq. | (REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra)

A man smokes prawns on a wood-fired oven on the coast of Bahia state, Brazil. | (REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

The 44th annual dairy cow beauty pageant in northwestern Germany. | (CARMEN JASPERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Susanna Travis (left) embraces Timothy Powers before evacuating the main protest camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. | (REUTERS/Terray Sylvester)

African refugees and migrants wait to be assisted by an NGO off the Libyan coast. | (AP Photo/Santi Palacios)

Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. | (REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

Four men dressed as kings arrive in Cologne, Germany, for the start of a street carnival. | (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

A firefighter battles a blaze in Sydney, Australia. |(REUTERS/Jason Reed)

A losing soccer match in England. | (Action Images/Tony O'Brien)

Women sit on chairs in the Dead Sea in Ein Bokeq, Israel. | (REUTERS/ Ammar Awad)

Four rare white lion cubs sit with their mother at the zoo in Magdeburg, Germany. | (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

A Palestinian man rides his horse on a beach in Gaza City. | (REUTERS/Mohammed Salem)

