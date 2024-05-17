'The future of abortion access in many states may come down to who has the final say'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Republicans are doubling (and tripling) down on abortion restrictions'
Grace Segers in The New Republic
Republican lawmakers are out of touch with voters on abortion access, says Grace Segers. "GOP-controlled legislatures continue to introduce and enact measures restricting abortion even further, despite the fact that their voters have made clear they want more moderate restrictions." As Republicans double down, "voters themselves" have fought back with successful ballot measures to protect abortion access in state constitutions. We'll see who wins when the issue appears on the ballot in five key swing states in November.
'When "stop the steal" becomes your motto'
Jamelle Bouie in The New York Times
It's too early to say whether Donald Trump can turn his polling lead into a November victory, says Jamelle Bouie. But the "former president and his allies are already laying the foundation for an effort to contest — or even try to overturn — the results" if he loses. Trump's 2020 "stop the steal" charade, fueled by dishonest "illegal voting" allegations, has become the rallying cry of a GOP that "cannot share this country with its political opponents."
'Biden's spin on marijuana's rescheduling exaggerates its practical impact'
Jacob Sullum at Reason
President Joe Biden, hoping to win over young voters, is calling his administration's decision to reclassify marijuana under federal law "monumental," says Jacob Sullum. But he must hope they won't read the fine print, because the "practical consequences of rescheduling marijuana" are far "more modest than his rhetoric implies." Moving cannabis from a category of dangerous drugs will remove "barriers to medical research" and help state-licensed suppliers, but it is far from the decriminalization Biden has promised.
'US wildfire season is now everywhere, all at once'
Mark Gongloff at Bloomberg
"It's getting to the point that wildfire season is all year long," says Mark Gongloff. The Midwest is choking on "toxic smoke" from Canada's early fires, and America's "own season starts much earlier these days, too." The reason is no mystery. Studies show the "flame-conducive combination of hot, dry air and strong winds has become more common as the planet gets warmer." That translates into a wildfire season that lasts two months longer than in 1973.
Harold Maass is a contributing editor at The Week. He has been writing for The Week since the 2001 debut of the U.S. print edition and served as editor of TheWeek.com when it launched in 2008. Harold started his career as a newspaper reporter in South Florida and Haiti. He has previously worked for a variety of news outlets, including The Miami Herald, ABC News and Fox News, and for several years wrote a daily roundup of financial news for The Week and Yahoo Finance.
Supreme Court rejects challenge to CFPB
Speed Read The court rejected a conservative-backed challenge to the way the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is funded
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
US makes first Gaza aid delivery from floating pier
Speed Read Israeli restrictions on border crossings have prevented food and supplies from reaching Gaza citizens
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Today's political cartoons - May 17, 2024
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - secret projects, kicker speeches, and more
By The Week US Published
Fico assassination attempt exposes deep divisions in Slovakia
The Explainer Violence lays bare the growing schism between older, nationalist Slovaks and younger, pro-Western liberals
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
'If the election is thrown to the House, 2024 could be a watershed year for American democracy'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
How to read polls like a pro
In Depth Sorting through the noise and controversies of modern survey research
By David Faris Published
Biden and Trump agree to 2 debates, starting in June
Speed Read CNN will host the first debate on June 27
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
The UK's food poverty crisis
The Explainer Austerity, Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and high inflation have led to one of Europe's worst rates of food insecurity
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
'Biden's hit a pothole'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
Are campus protesters jeopardizing their employment futures?
Today's Big Question As college students across the country speak out against the Gaza war, some employers are already threatening post-graduation consequences
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
'The hard reality of an aging society'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published