Supreme Court rejects challenge to CFPB

The court rejected a conservative-backed challenge to the way the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is funded

Consumer Financial Protection Burearu
President Joe Biden called the ruling an "unmistakable win" for consumers
What happened

The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 on Thursday that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding mechanism is constitutional, rejecting the latest conservative-backed challenge to the agency. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the majority opinion, while fellow conservative Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented. The ruling overturned a U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals decision.

