Revelers celebrate the start of Lent in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece. | (REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis)

An armed man stands guard at the Yuzovsky metallurgical plant in Donetsk, Ukraine. | (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

A goose flies over the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany. | (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Judges watch Hannu Manninen of Finland at the FIS Nording Ski World Championships in Lahti, Finland. | (REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

A mourning ceremony commemorating the death of Fatima, the daughter of Islam's Prophet Muhammad, in Tehran, Iran. | (EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH)

Sunaina Dumala grieves near the body of her husband, Srinivas Kuchibhotla — who was killed in an allegedly racially motivated shooting in a Kansas bar — during services in Hyderabad, India. | (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews lava. | (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)

Carryn Owens, wife of William 'Ryan' Owens, the Navy SEAL who died in a counterterrorism operation in January, attends President Trump's address to Congress. | (EPA/PETE MAROVICH)

A woman waits to be registered for the United Nations World Food Programme in Thonyor, South Sudan. | (REUTERS/Siegfried Modola)

Performers during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. | (AP Photo/Mauro Pimentel)

Polar bear cub Nanuq, with her mother Sesim, is debuted to the public in a zoo in Mulhouse, France. | (REUTERS/Vincent Kessler)

Debbie Loughridge looks out the window of her living room after a tornado destroyed her home in Naplate, Illinois. | (EPA/TANNEN MAURY)

