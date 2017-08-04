A diver plays in Croatia's Underwater Park in Pula. | (REUTERS/Antonio Bronic)

Workers cut tomatoes to dry them in the sun in Izmir, Turkey. | (EPA/ERDEM SAHIN)

Participants perform during the Urban Highline Festival in Lublin, Poland. | (EPA/WOJCIECH PACEWICZ)

A shantytown in Manila, Philippines. | (EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG)

Swimmers cool down at an open-air water park in Minsk, Belarus. | (EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH)

Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Britain's Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, attend a commemoration ceremony at the Tyne Cot Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Passendale, Belgium. | (EPA/BENOIT DOPPAGNE / POOL)

A villager is covered in ash after a volcanic eruption at Mount Sinabung in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. | (REUTERS/YT Haryono)

Mexican Navy crew members stand on the sails of a ship as it prepares to dock in the South Harbor for a goodwill visit in Manila, Philippines. | (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Eastern grey kangaroos fight at Emerald Beach in northern New South Wales, Australia. | (EPA/DAVE HUNT)

Bolivarian National Guards stand inside the perimeters of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela. | (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

A child rolls kite thread on a ball in Jammu, Kashmir, India. | (EPA/JAIPAL SINGH)

A row boat floats on Oeschinen Lake, which sits 1,578 meters above sea level, in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland. | (EPA/ANTHONY ANEX)

