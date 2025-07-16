Judge nixes wiping medical debt from credit checks
Medical debt can now be included in credit reports
What happened
A Texas judge Tuesday ruled that medical debt can be included in credit reports, potentially making it harder for many people to secure mortgages or other loans.
The ruling vacated a policy announced during the Biden presidency that would have removed nearly $50 billion in medical bills from credit reports of some 15 million people, said CNN. The judge found that the policy overstepped the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's legal authority.
Who said what
"Every major substantive provision" of the Biden-era policy exceeded the CPFB's mandate, said Texas Eastern District Court Judge Sean Jordan, who was nominated to his seat by President Donald Trump in 2019.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Removing medical debt from credit reports was expected to "increase the credit scores of millions of families by an average of 20 points," said The Associated Press. Republicans had "voiced opposition" to the policy "soon after it was proposed last August," claiming that it could "undermine underwriting processes" and "increase risk in the financial system," said CNN.
What next?
The ruling likely makes it harder for some people to get a loan, said Fortune. It also comes after the Trump administration ordered a series of dramatic cuts to CFPB operations earlier this year, said the AP, "effectively shutting it down."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Jessica Hullinger is a writer and former deputy editor of The Week Digital. Originally from the American Midwest, she completed a degree in journalism at Indiana University Bloomington before relocating to New York City, where she pursued a career in media. After joining The Week as an intern in 2010, she served as the title’s audience development manager, senior editor and deputy editor, as well as a regular guest on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. Her writing has featured in other publications including Popular Science, Fast Company, Fortune, and Self magazine, and she loves covering science and climate-related issues.
-
Grijalva wins Democratic special primary for Arizona
Speed Read She will go up against Republican nominee Daniel Butierez to fill the US House seat her father held until his death earlier this year
-
18 slang words and phrases we can thank (or blame) Gen Z for
In Depth Younger Americans have put their stamp on our language with these neologisms
-
US inflation jumps as Trump tariffs 'bite'
Speed Read Consumer prices are climbing and the inflation rate rose to its highest level in four months
-
Grijalva wins Democratic special primary for Arizona
Speed Read She will go up against Republican nominee Daniel Butierez to fill the US House seat her father held until his death earlier this year
-
US inflation jumps as Trump tariffs 'bite'
Speed Read Consumer prices are climbing and the inflation rate rose to its highest level in four months
-
SCOTUS greenlights mass DOE firings
Speed Read The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration to further shrink the Education Department
-
Cuomo announces third-party run for NYC mayor
Speed Read He will go up against progressive Democratic powerhouse Zohran Mamdani and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams
-
Secret Service 'failures' on Trump shooting
Speed Read Two new reports detail security breakdowns that led to attempts on the president's life
-
Trump set to hit Canada with 35% tariffs
Speed Read The president accused Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney of failing to stop the cross-border flow of fentanyl
-
Mahmoud Khalil files $20M claim over ICE detention
Speed Read This is the 'first damages complaint' brought by an individual targeted by the Trump's administration's 'crackdown' on Gaza war protesters
-
Trump threatens Brazil with 50% tariffs
Speed Read He accused Brazil's current president of leading a 'witch hunt' against far-right former leader Jair Bolsonaro