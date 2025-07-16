Judge nixes wiping medical debt from credit checks

Medical debt can now be included in credit reports

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese delivers remarks on medical debt at an event in the South Court Auditorium of the White House on April 11, 2022 in Washington, DC.
The ruling vacated a Biden-era policy that removed nearly $50 billion in medical bills from credit reports
What happened

A Texas judge Tuesday ruled that medical debt can be included in credit reports, potentially making it harder for many people to secure mortgages or other loans.

