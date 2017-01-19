The week's good news: January 19, 2017

Every senior at this Ohio high school has been accepted to college

There are nearly 60 seniors at Cincinnati's DePaul Cristo Rey High School, and every single one has received at least one acceptance letter from a college. "We welcome them in as freshmen with a promise that all students will graduate from high school and college and we will do it together," principal Andy Farfsing told WLWT. On Tuesday, the school held a celebration for the college-bound seniors, who have also earned $3.8 million in merit-based scholarship money. This is the third straight year that the school has had 100 percent college acceptance, with letters still arriving. "We know that we did this together and all the students who are under us are looking up to us," senior Joseph Whittle said. "They're going to be in our seats one day."