The week's good news: February 16, 2017

At 64, this musician is realizing his dream by learning how to read

His early life wasn't easy — as a child, Ralph Burns, now 64, was abandoned, and he had to drop out of school in the third grade — but he found his calling in music, playing the guitar at parties and bars and becoming a pastor. Burns never learned how to read, and while people tried to teach him over the years, things didn't click until he met Sydney Osborne, a volunteer with the Friends of Literacy group in Knoxville. The pair have spent the last 18 months working together for two hours a week, with Osborne teaching Burns the letters and sounds of the alphabet. Burns can now read at a first grade level, and is looking forward to improving his skills. "This opens up a whole world," he told Local 8 News. "I can go into a restaurant and almost read the menu."