At least 27 shot over Christmas weekend in Chicago

At least 27 people were shot over Christmas weekend in Chicago. Nearly all of the victims were men under the age of 30. At least seven of the people died from their injuries, The New York Times reports.

Due in major part to a rise in gang violence, Chicago saw more than 700 homicides this year for the first time in nearly two decades, with 745 recorded so far. Last year at the same time, only 476 homicides had been recorded. "The brutal cold of a Chicago winter has not been as reliable a deterrent of violence as it has been in the past: 42 homicides have been recorded so far this month, compared with 33 during December last year," the Times writes.

President-elect Donald Trump has blamed poor leadership for the violence in Chicago, telling Fox News' Bill O'Reilly earlier this year that a top police officer assured him he could stop the shootings "in one week." Jeva Lange