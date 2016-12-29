Trump dismisses calls to retaliate against Russia over election hacking: 'We ought to get on with our lives'

President-elect Donald Trump is crafting the first draft of his inauguration address by himself, The Washington Post reports. The president-elect has reportedly told visitors that he is using speeches by former presidents Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy as inspiration.

The Trump transition team originally said Stephen Miller, Trump's aide and speechwriter, would write the speech. Miller will still assist on the text, although people anonymously said Trump has become more involved in the actual writing process. "[Trump] went on and on about Reagan and how much he admires him," said one individual who had heard Trump's comments. "But it wasn't all about Reagan. He spoke about Kennedy and how he was able to get the country motivated, to go to the moon. He's thinking about both men as he starts to write the speech, which is something he's now taking the lead on."

Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley was also present for Trump's remarks. "He recognizes that he's entering a club," said Brinkley. "Even if he didn't spend a lifetime reading presidential biographies, he appreciates that he is joining the club and is learning more about its traditions." Jeva Lange