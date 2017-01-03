Facing corruption allegations, Benjamin Netanyahu interrogated by Israeli police

On Monday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was questioned by police for three hours in his Jerusalem residence, on suspicion of corruption in a new criminal investigation.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said that an inquiry into Netanyahu was launched in mid-July, and three months later, specific accusations were made against the prime minister that led to evidence last month prompting the criminal investigation. Mandelblit would not say what the investigation is about, other than that Netanyahu is suspected of receiving benefits from businessmen, but he did rule out issues related to Netanyahu receiving money to cover travel expenses and engaging in campaign financing improprieties.
During Netanyahu's first term as prime minister in the late 1990s, he was investigated on allegations of fraud and breach of public trust; while police recommended an indictment, the attorney general's office at the time cited lack of evidence as a reason to not charge him. Ehud Olmert, Israel's prime minister from 2006 to 2009, is serving a 19-month prison sentence for corruption, and one of Netanyahu's political rivals, Knesset member Yair Lapid, said that if "two prime ministers in a row fall for corruption, it will be very difficult to rehabilitate the public's trust in government. At the same time, for the benefit of the state of Israel and the people of Israel, [the investigation] must be fast." Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing. Catherine Garcia
Donald Trump is expected to tap Robert Lighthizer, a lawyer who served as deputy trade representative under President Ronald Reagan, as head of the U.S. Trade Representative office, a person with knowledge of the decision said Monday.
The office of the U.S. Trade Representative oversees trade negotiations, creates international trade and investment policy, and represents American interests at the World Trade Organization. As a partner at the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Lighthizer has extensive experience with trade litigation and giving policy advice to major U.S. corporations. Bloomberg Politics reports that two other people were considered for the position: Jovita Carranza, deputy administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration under President George W. Bush and a onetime executive with UPS, and Dan DiMicco, the former head of Nucor Corp. Catherine Garcia
As the 115th Congress gavels into session Tuesday, one of the Republican Party's first orders of business will be beginning the process of dismembering the Affordable Care Act, the overhaul of the U.S. health care system crafted by Democrats in 2009 and 2010, with no public GOP plan to replace it. President Obama and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will meet Wednesday with their respective parties on Capitol Hill to discuss ObamaCare strategy, but on Monday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) warned Republicans that if they repeal ObamaCare, they should be prepared for the fallout on their own. "It's the old thing of going into a china shop," she said: "You break it, you own it."
On CNN, Vice President Joe Biden had a similar message for Republicans, delivered in a very Joe Biden way. "I love these guys," he told Jake Tapper. "'We ran against the Affordable Care Act, how terrible it is, how premiums went up, we're going to repeal it!' Go ahead, repeal it. Repeal it now. See what happens. The idea that all of a sudden they can go back and start charging women more than men, pre-existing conditions don't matter." Obama and the Democrats "knew we had to improve the Affordable Care Act, knew from the beginning — we were looking for a partner," Biden said, using Social Security as an example of a program that was expanded and improved with bipartisan consensus.
In the Senate, Republicans are expected to rely on a procedure called budget reconciliation that will allow them to gut large portions of ObamaCare with just 51 votes, meaning they can lose two Republicans and still push the measure through. GOP leaders in the Senate are in favor of a lost "offramp" that would give them two years to come up with a replacement plan, but on Monday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) warned against a "repeal and delay" plan or a "partial repeal" of the bill. "If Congress fails to vote on a replacement at the same time as repeal, the repealers risk assuming the blame for the continued unraveling of ObamaCare," he wrote at Rare. "Partial repeal of ObamaCare will likely win the day, but when the insurance companies come to Washington crying for a bailout don't say that no one warned of this preventable disaster." Peter Weber
After much speculation, Arnold Schwarzenegger's catchphrase from the new incarnation of Celebrity Apprentice was revealed during the show's premiere Monday night, and it makes sense for the Terminator.
It's not "Hasta la vista, loser," "I'll be back, but you won't," "Get to the chopper and fly away, you're done here," or "Good news: It's not a tumor; bad news: You're fired," but rather the simple — and completely predictable — "You're terminated." It was made clear when Schwarzenegger was named the show's new host in September 2015, he would have his own catchphrase separate from Donald Trump's signature parting shot, "You're fired." Variety reports that Schwarzenegger filmed up to eight different sayings, and he said even he wouldn't know which one producers picked until the show's first episode aired. Catherine Garcia
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a "temporary outage" with the agency's processing systems on Monday night caused delays of up to three hours at airports across the country.
Is anyone aware of the computer system meltdown at the #MIA Immigration? Thousands sitting in nonstop lines, no AC. Hacked??? pic.twitter.com/PZYTAJ72pu
— Jack Brewer (@JackBrewerBSI) January 3, 2017
A spokesman for Customs and Border Protection told NBC News that all airports are back online, and there is no indication the disruption was malicious. After the outage was reported, international travelers were processed through "alternative procedures," the agency said, with officers maintaining "the highest level of security." The outage was first reported at 5 p.m. ET, and computers slowly started to come back online at 9 p.m. ET. Catherine Garcia
A last-second field goal gave the University of Southern California Trojans a 52-49 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in Monday's Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California. The teams were tied 49-49 in the fourth quarter, and Matt Boermeester's 46-yard field goal for USC as the clock ran out was enough for a victory. USC led Penn State 27-21 at halftime, but the roles reversed in the third quarter, with Penn State ahead 49-35. This was the highest scoring game in Rose Bowl history. Catherine Garcia
On Monday, House Republicans voted behind closed doors, 119-74, to curb the power of an independent ethics office established nearly a decade ago in the aftermath of a lobbying scandal.
Should the House rules package be adopted on Tuesday, as expected, the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) will be renamed the Office of Congressional Complaint Review, and it will be placed under the oversight of the House Ethics Committee, The Washington Post reports. Currently, if the Ethics Committee chooses to not take further action against a member, the OCE is still allowed to release public reports of its findings. The new regime will also end the OCE's power to investigate anonymous complaints and strips it of a spokesperson, but the amendment's sponsor, Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), said it "builds upon and strengthens" the office and improves due process rights for House members under investigation. In 2008, when Democrats controlled the House, the OCE was created in the wake of the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal to conduct ethics investigations without political influence; while the Ethic Committee is made up of members of Congress, the OCE is run by an independent six-member board.
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) opposed the amendment and spoke out against it during the conference meeting, two people in the room told the Post, and several other Republicans fear that reining in the office sends a bad message as the GOP assumes control of the White House as well as Congress. "Threatening its independence is a disservice to the American people who need a nonpartisan body to investigate the ethical failures of their representatives," Jordan Libowitz, spokesman for Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington, told the Post. "The fact they do not want an office with 'Congressional Ethics' in the name is a pretty good metaphor for how ethics scandals will be dealt with if this rule passes." Catherine Garcia
A stray bullet narrowly missed piercing the brain of a Texas state representative celebrating New Year's Eve.
Shortly after midnight, Armando Martinez, a Democrat representing District 39, was outside a friend's house in Weslaco, Texas, preparing to set off a few fireworks with other partygoers. His wife gave him a kiss to ring in the new year, and as she pulled away, the bullet entered the back of his head. "I felt like I got hit by a sledgehammer," he told NBC Latino Monday. His wife saw there was a hole in his head, and they concluded he had been shot; after a 45-minute procedure at a local hospital, a .223 caliber bullet was removed from his head.
"I was extremely lucky," Martinez said. "My surgeons said if it went a couple more millimeters deep, I may not have been able to have this conversation right now." Throughout the night, the seven-term representative heard celebratory gunshots go off, and he hopes this is a wakeup call to the dangers of firing guns in the air. The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is trying to find where the bullet came from; it's possible it could have come from someone firing a gun into the air two blocks away. Martinez is grateful that his wife and the children at the party are safe. "I do believe there is a silver lining that nobody else got seriously hurt," he said. Catherine Garcia