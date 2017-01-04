Is Cory Booker already setting up a White House run?

Rapper Kanye West claimed he will run for president in 2020. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to travel to all 50 states in 2017 and "get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working, and thinking about the future." And here's a new name for 2020 gossips to add to their lists: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (D).

1on1 with @CoryBooker on GOP majority, "They're the dog that caught the car, they don't know what to do" #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/paWUXlrj2B — Josh McElveen (WMUR) (@JoshWMUR) January 4, 2017 No doubt just a funny coincidence that a Senator from New Jersey is doing TV interviews in #fitn New Hampshire. #2020 https://t.co/e3To1v2QeA — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 4, 2017

Of course, the New Hampshire interview might have just been out of Booker's interest in, um, local TV stations:

@GarrettHaake he just loves doing local TV, helping local journalism — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 4, 2017 @SopanDeb and as a local TV reporter, I appreciate his support. Hope he hits up Texas, Idaho & Arkansas stations soon too. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 4, 2017 @GarrettHaake well, I certainly have a feeling KCCI in Iowa might have a shot — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 4, 2017

Booker might be advised to make a stop in Nevada, too. You know, because it's nice this time of year. Jeva Lange