House GOP enacts rule allowing lawmakers to fire, slash salaries of individual federal employees
At the same closed-door meeting on Monday where House Republicans voted to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics — a moved scrapped after a public outcry — the House GOP also adopted a motion by Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) that allows Congress to single out individual federal employees and eliminate their job or reduce their pay down to as little as $1, or cut specific federal programs, though amendments to the budget. The procedural mechanism, adopted Tuesday, is called the Holman Rule, named after the Indiana congressman who created it in 1876, The Washington Post explains:
Early in its history, the rule was used to eliminate patronage jobs, particularly customs agents, in the late 19th century before the federal workforce shifted to a nonpolitical civil service. The rule was dropped in 1983, when then-House Speaker Thomas "Tip" O'Neill Jr. (D-Mass.) objected to spending cuts proposed by Republicans and conservative Democrats. Griffith, known as the unofficial parliamentarian in the hard-line conservative Freedom Caucus, sought to revive it out of frustration with an $80 million federal program that pays for the care of wild horses on federal land in the West. He considers the program wasteful. [The Washington Post]
Democrats and even some of Griffith's GOP colleagues opposed the change, arguing that it could be abused to target bureaucrats for political reasons — Donald Trump's presidential transition team has requested the names of federal workers who focus on climate change, for example — and will gum up the budget process with politically controversial, small-bore amendments. In a concession to skeptical Republicans, the rule expires in a year unless reauthorized. You can read more about the Holman Rule at The Washington Post. Peter Weber
On Friday, the heads of the CIA and FBI, plus Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, are scheduled to brief President-elect Donald Trump on a 50-page classified report on Russian hacking, a day after President Obama was presented with the same findings from the U.S. intelligence community. The meeting could be awkward. Trump has publicly questioned the intelligence community's findings that Russia hacked Democrats and leaked their documents in part to help Trump win the election, though on Thursday he did tweet he is "a big fan" of "Intelligence." In a Senate hearing on Thursday, Clapper and other intelligence agency leaders said they were confident about Russia's meddling in the election, and the classified summation reportedly includes pretty solid evidence, including the identification of individuals who gave hacked emails from Russia to WikiLeaks. Peter Weber
On Thursday, Sen. John McCain's Senate Armed Services Committee held hearings on Russian hacking of the U.S. presidential election, and Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show that while the heads of the U.S. intelligence agencies said there's no doubt Russia was behind the hacks, President-elect Donald Trump has been listening more to "middle-aged Draco Malfoy" Julian Assange than U.S. spy chiefs. Or at least he had been — on Thursday morning, Trump appeared to back away from Assange in two tweets in which he said of Assange: "I simply state what he states, it is for the people.... to make up their own minds as to the truth."
"That's true leadership," Colbert said. "Just type any claim you hear and let people decide what's true. Like: 'Billy told me if a boy and a girl touch butts the girl gets pregnant. True? You decide. Sad!'" He and bandleader Jon Batiste got lost in that joke for a minute, then Colbert snapped back: "Here's what's really weird about Trump's Julian Assange tweet. He tweeted the first part of this sentence at 8:25 a.m., but finished the thought 20 minutes later. How can he have a plan for America when he doesn't have a plan for the end of a sentence?"
"But enough about hacking our democracy, let's get to the big news," Colbert said, meaning former American Idol runner-up Bo Bice complaining of "racial prejudice" because he was called "white boy" at a Popeye's Chicken in the Atlanta airport. After mocking Bice, Colbert ended with a Utah legislator's plan to open the pornography industry to lawsuits — and a look at what the inevitable TV ads for pornography lawyers might look like. Peter Weber
"The Democrats are dealing with a new reality in how this new president will communicate, the tweets," PBS NewsHour's Judy Woodruff reminded Vice President Joe Biden in an interview that aired Thursday night. She read two of Trump's tweets, about Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and President Obama, and Biden jumped in. "Grow up, Donald, grow up," he said. "Time to be an adult, you're president. You gotta do something. Show us what you have. You're going to propose legislation, we're going to get to debate it, let the public decide, let them vote in Congress, let's see what happened. It's going to be much clearer what he's for and against, and what we're for and against, now that it's going to get down to actually discussing in detail these issues that affect people's lives."
Elsewhere in the interview, Biden summarized what he could about the U.S. intelligence community's report on Russia's interference in the U.S. election, and criticized Trump's spitballing of those conclusions. "For a president not to have confidence in, not to be prepared to listen to, the myriad intelligence agencies, from Defense Intelligence to the CIA, is absolutely mindless," Biden said. "The idea that you may know more than the intelligence community knows — it's like saying I know more about physics than my professor. I didn't read the book, I just know I know more." He also called Trump "a good man." You can watch the entire interview below. Peter Weber
U.S. spies reportedly caught top Russian officials patting themselves on the back after Trump's win
An unclassified version of the 50-page report on Russian hacking delivered to President Obama on Thursday is expected to be released to the public on Monday. Until then, unidentified intelligence officials are parceling out some highlights to the news media. The biggest piece of news is probably that U.S. intelligence agencies have reportedly identified the individuals who passed hacked Democratic emails from Russia to WikiLeaks, which then published them before the election. But U.S. officials also told The Washington Post, NBC News, and CNN that intercepted conversations showed Russian officials celebrating the election results and congratulating themselves on Donald Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton.
"The Russians felt pretty good about what happened on Nov. 8 and they also felt pretty good about what they did," a senior U.S. official tells The Washington Post. The signals intelligence on the Kremlin celebrating Trump's win was just one of several bits of data that convinced U.S. intelligence that Russia's eventual goal in the election hacking was to help elect Trump, not just disrupt the U.S. election, and there is no intercepted conversation that is a "smoking gun" on Russia's intentions, officials tell CNN.
Other tools Russia relied on included social media and "fake news" platforms, both used as an "accelerant" to help Trump and hurt Clinton, a second official tells The Washington Post, adding that the intercepted communiqués show that Russian officials "were as surprised as the rest of the world" that Trump actually won. A "senior U.S. intelligence official with direct knowledge" confirmed to NBC News that senior Russian officials were captured celebrating Trump's win, as The Post reported, but only because "the official felt that the details the paper chose focused too much on the Russian celebration and not enough on the thrust of the report." You can watch NBC's report on that broader thrust below. Peter Weber
Ex-CIA director James Woolsey doesn't quite tell Megyn Kelly, Erin Burnett why he quit the Trump team
On Thursday, former CIA Director James Woolsey announced through a spokesman that, "effectively immediately," he is "no longer a senior adviser to President-elect Trump." A "person close to Woolsey" tells The Washington Post's Philip Rucker that the veteran intelligence official had grown increasingly uncomfortable lending his name and imprimatur to the Trump team when he wasn't being included or consulted in intelligence discussions with Trump; that he was taken aback by Trump's reported plans to pare back the intelligence community; and that he bristled at Trump's use of Twitter. Woolsey is a "very principled" diplomat for whom "commas, periods, etc., all have special meaning," according to the Woolsey confidante.
Woolsely himself went on cable news Thursday night to explain why he was extracting himself from the Trump team. "I didn't want to fly under false colors," he told CNN's Erin Burnett, who pointed out that Woolsey has contradicted Trump several times recently, espcially regarding Trump's frequent suggestions that Russia was not behind the election hacking of Democrats. "Is part of why you're leaving that you're frustrated with him?" she asked. He said no, then explained that with the new "extremely important" disclosures about the Russia-WikiLeaks go-betweens, he's now persuaded that the Russian interference was "more or less centrally orchestrated." Woolsey became discreet when Burnett asked if he thinks Trump should now admit it was the Kremlin, too.
Woolsey tried to be equally diplomatic on Thursday night's Kelly File. "I didn't actually resign," he told Megyn Kelly. "What I said is that I wanted it known I was not working on the transition." "But why was that important to you, to make that distinction?" she asked. People kept calling him a senior adviser on the transition, and "I didn't think it was right to claim something that was not the case," he said. Kelly brought up the Washington Post report, and Woolsey confirmed that he "was not really called upon go to meetings or participate in work on the transition," other than briefing reporters. But he didn't bite when she asked about the Twitter abuse, and said he could support the right reform of the intelligence agencies.
"I just need to press you, Jim, I apologize — you're a gentleman for coming on — but I do want to give you a chance," Kelly said. "Are you challenging the reporting by The Washington Post tonight?" "Well, no," he said. "I think they were focused on an important issue, which is what type of change is going to be proposed in the intelligence community's organization, especially, by the Trump administration in two weeks, and I can't tell." Peter Weber
Donald Trump took time away from his busy Thursday of tweeting and giving a sworn deposition for a lawsuit to personally call about a dozen Ohio Republicans and encourage them to unseat the current state GOP chairman.
On Friday, the 66 members of the Ohio Republican Party Central Committee will vote for the next chairperson, and people familiar with the calls told Politico Trump spoke with several committee members and conveyed that they should oust Matt Borges. He also threw his support behind Jane Timken, a fundraiser during his campaign. The phone list was given to him by his former Ohio director Bob Paduchik, a critic of Borges. If a person didn't pick up, Trump opted against leaving a voicemail, and instead called them back.
One person who received a call was Greg Simpson, who told the Cincinnati Inquirer, "This is the leader-of-the-free-world-to-be, and you would think of all the appointments that he's doing and all the people he's filling his cabinet with and getting ready for the inauguration, why would he take the time out to call me?" Borges is close to Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), the former presidential candidate and Trump foe who did not vote for him in the election. Borges has Kasich's backing, as well as Simpson's — he told the Inquirer he cast his ballot for Trump and enjoyed their conversation, but he's still going to vote for Borges. Catherine Garcia
For decades, U.S. ambassadors politically appointed by an outgoing president have been able to request an extension until Congress confirms their replacement, selected by an incoming president, but President-elect Donald Trump has informed all such ambassadors that they must resign by Jan. 20 "without exceptions," according to a Dec. 23 State Department cable described to The New York Times. This will leave many key U.S. allies — Britain, Germany, Canada, Japan — without a U.S. ambassador for up to several months, but it also has envoys with school-age children — as Trump does — scrambling to figure out what to do.
"Political" ambassadors, as opposed to career diplomats, often have close ties to a president or donated to their campaigns, and they always leave when a new president from a different party takes office, says Ronald E. Neumann, president of the Washington-based American Academy of Diplomacy. "But I don't recollect there was ever a guillotine in January where it was just, 'Everybody out of the pool immediately.'" The U.S. ambassadors to the Czech Republic, Belgium, and Costa Rica, and America's U.N. representative in Geneva, all have children in the middle of school years, and the Costa Rica envoy, Stafford Fitzgerald Haney, is scrambling to find an apartment for himself, his wife (who's fighting breast cancer), and his four school-age children, The New York Times reports.
Giving ambassadors a grace period is up to the incoming administrations, and a Trump transition official tells The Times there is no malice in the blanket mandate. Derek Shearer, a former U.S. ambassador to Finland and diplomacy professor at Occidental College, says he doesn't see any other rationale. "It feels like there's an element just of spite and payback in it," he told The Times. "I don't see a higher policy motive." Former Secretary of State Colin Powell was especially accommodating, according to former diplomat Marc Grossman. "He was trying to, I think, send a message that family was important." Peter Weber