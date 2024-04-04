Disney board fends off Peltz infiltration bid

What happened

Shareholders in the Walt Disney Co. voted down an effort by activist investor Nelson Peltz to join Disney's board on Wednesday, marking the second time in two years that Peltz's Trian Partners hedge fund has failed to infiltrate the company's governing body.

Who said what

Disney CEO Bob Iger said he is "eager to focus 100%" of his attention now on "growth and value creation for our shareholders and creative excellence for our consumers." Trian said it was "disappointed" with the results but grateful for the "support and dialogue we have had with Disney stakeholders."

Trian's defeat is a "vote of confidence in Iger" but has "drawn attention to Disney's CEO succession plan," Variety said. Iger's "botched succession" in 2020 was a "key point" in Trian's bid to infiltrate the board, CNBC said.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Iger is now free to "push forward with his growth plan for Disney," The New York Times said, citing efforts to "overhaul" ESPN, and expand Disney's theme park and cruise ship offerings.