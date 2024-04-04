Disney board fends off Peltz infiltration bid

Disney CEO Bob Iger has defeated activist investor Nelson Peltz in a contentious proxy battle

Disney CEO Bob Iger
Bob Iger is now free to "push forward with his growth plan for Disney"
(Image credit: Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Disney)
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Shareholders in the Walt Disney Co. voted down an effort by activist investor Nelson Peltz to join Disney's board on Wednesday, marking the second time in two years that Peltz's Trian Partners hedge fund has failed to infiltrate the company's governing body. 

