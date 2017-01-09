Khizr Khan urges Senate not to confirm Jeff Sessions as attorney general

Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who came to prominence after sharing the story of his son's heroics in the Iraq War during the Democratic National Convention last year, is speaking out against Donald Trump's attorney general nominee, conservative Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions (R).
Sessions' confirmation hearing is set to start Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. ET, and in a letter sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee made public on Monday, Khan urged the members to "think beyond partisan politics as you consider this nomination." Sessions was accused of making racist comments in the 1980s, and was denied confirmation as a federal judge. "His record since then does not give us any reason to believe that those senators were in error," Khan said. To lead the Department of Justice, a person must have a "demonstrated commitment to pursuing justice for all Americans," Khan added, and "Mr. Sessions fails to meet that standard."
He's not the only parent with concerns about Sessions — Judy Shepard, whose son, Matthew, was beaten, tortured, and left to die in Wyoming in 1998 in a crime believed to be driven by anti-gay sentiment, has criticized Sessions for his opposition of the Hate Crimes Prevention Act, signed in 2009 by President Obama. A Sessions spokesperson said he opposed the law, but as attorney general, he would enforce it. Catherine Garcia
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's words are coming back to haunt him.
Our requests are eminently reasonable, shared by leaders of both parties. I'll return this letter to @SenateMajLdr with the same requests. pic.twitter.com/IMT7ZtJFjV
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 9, 2017
In 2009, McConnell wrote a letter to then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, telling him the Republicans had a set of "standards" that President Obama's Cabinet nominees had to meet, and if they didn't complete background checks, ethics reviews, or financial disclosure statements, the GOP would not allow votes. On Monday, Democratic House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was going to send the letter back to McConnell, with McConnell's name replacing Reid's and Schumer's signature overriding McConnell's. "Our requests are eminently reasonable, shared by leaders of both parties," he tweeted. "I'll return this letter to [McConnell] with the same requests."
Confirmation hearings are set to start Tuesday, even though some of the nominees haven't even undergone ethics reviews yet. McConnell isn't letting that stop him from pushing the hearings through at breakneck speed; on Sunday, he said Democrats aren't worried over the lack of information from the nominees, but have "frustration" over having lost.
That's not true, Schumer said Monday from the Senate floor. "Bear in mind President-elect Trump's nominees pose particularly difficult ethics and conflict of interest challenges," he said. "They come from enormous wealth, many have vast holdings and stocks, and very few have experience in government, so they have not been appropriately vetted for something like a Cabinet post before. What had been standard practice for the vast majority of nominees — the completion of a preliminary ethics review before their nomination — was skipped over for the vast majority of President-elect Trump's nominees." Catherine Garcia
When Meryl Streep speaks, people listen, as made evident by the hundreds of donations that came in Sunday night and Monday morning to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
During the Golden Globes, Streep, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement, said the press is vilified in the U.S., and urged the Hollywood community to support the Committee to Protect Journalists. The New York-based nonprofit's head, Joel Simon, told The Hollywood Reporter that since Streep made her speech, hundreds of "average people" have donated to the group. "I think what keeps the press safe, what allows it to change powerful forces, is its utility," he said. "The press serves a vital role in terms of its ability to reach a mass audience with information that these powerful forces want to disseminate."
The organization primarily defends reporters working in war zones and repressive countries, but has recently raised concerns about freedom of the press in the U.S. Simon said when the media criticizes Donald Trump when he's president, he'll be "angry, no question," but it remains to be seen if it will result in "angry rants and tweets" or "translated into policies that are detrimental to how the media functions." Catherine Garcia
Outgoing Secretary of State John Kerry released a letter Monday on the State Department's behalf formally apologizing for the department's past discrimination against LGBTQ employees. "In the past … the Department of State was among many public and private employers that discriminated against employees and job applicants on the basis of perceived sexual orientation, forcing some employees to resign or refusing to hire certain applicants in the first place," Kerry wrote, just 11 days before he leaves office. "Those actions were wrong then, just as they would be wrong today."
Kerry's apology followed a letter from Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) in November urging him to "take steps to remedy a deep stain on our national history." Cardin's request was echoed by LGBT rights groups. "While it may not be possible to make up for the damage that was done decades ago, these small but crucial gestures would help to set the right tone at your department as it enters a new and uncertain time in our country," the Human Rights Campaign's Government Affairs Director David Stacy wrote last month.
You can read Kerry's letter below. Becca Stanek
John Kerry just issued an apology on behalf of the State Dept. for past discrimination toward LGBTI employees and applicants: pic.twitter.com/JhaNDRtOF6
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 9, 2017
Hold your fire with those jokes about how boring Mike Pence is. You understandably might not know what the vice president-elect named his pet rabbit, but when you find out, you'll never see him the same way again:
Thanks to @usairforce for a great flight to Washington, DC with Karen, Charlotte, Oreo, Pickle and our rabbit, Marlon Bundo. pic.twitter.com/zKzZYcI9OE
— Mike Pence (@mike_pence) January 9, 2017
Marlon Bundo! Okay, now carry on. Jeva Lange
Eric Trump admits it's 'probably not' the right time for the Trump Organization to make deals in Russia
In an interview published Friday, the day the intelligence community released a report on Russian hacking, President-elect Donald Trump's son Eric Trump admitted that now might not be the best time for the Trump Organization to pursue business opportunities in Russia. Eric, of course, didn't cite Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential election as a reason for the company's decision, but rather cast it as a matter of timing. "For years we've looked at deals in Russia and we've never become comfortable with any of the deals that we've seen. Is there a possibility sometime in the next 20 or 30 years we end up in Russia? Absolutely. Is it right for us right now? Probably not," Eric, who is taking over his father's businesses with his brother Donald Trump Jr., told Argentina's La Nacion in Uruguay last week.
"We don't have any business interests in Russia," Eric added. "We don't spend much time there at all." Surprising, given the Trump Organization's attempt to build a Trump Tower in Moscow in 2005, and his brother Donald's assessment in 2008 that they "see a lot of money pouring in from Russia." Becca Stanek
It is nearly the Year of the Rooster and China is celebrating in true 2017 fashion — with a Donald Trump joke.
Giant "inflatable Trump roosters" have gone on sale in the country after one erected in the city of Taiyuan went viral, BuzzFeed News reports. You can order your own Trump rooster for as little as $50 for a six-foot Trump or as much as $5,300 for one that stands 52 feet tall.
A Chinese factory is hatching giant inflatable chickens resembling Donald Trump to usher in the #yearoftherooster pic.twitter.com/0SrB5w8cnJ
— AFP news agency (@AFP) January 9, 2017
While the roosters are only being sold in China for the time being, vendor Taobao reports that they've also been shipped abroad. You never know where one just might hatch. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump's latest decisions about the National Nuclear Security Administration have led one Energy Department insider to conclude "we're so very very f---ed." The sentiment, conveyed in an interview with Gizmodo published Monday, followed Trump's decision Friday to inform the NNSA head and his deputy that they'll be out of a job when he takes office on Jan. 20.
While it's not uncommon for political appointees to resign on inauguration day, Gizmodo noted that's not usually what happens with appointees for the NNSA, the agency that "maintains and enhances the safety, security and effectiveness of the U.S. nuclear weapon stockpile." Trump's team reportedly hasn't selected anyone to succeed them, which raises the question of who exactly will be in charge of finagling funding and heading up new initiatives.
Trump has also ousted the under secretary for nuclear security and his deputy, and the insider told Gizmodo more vacancies could crop up down the chain of command. "There are scores more appointees within the department," the Energy Department insider told Gizmodo. "Secretarial and administration appointments that don't require Senate confirmation, mostly performing policy, liaison, and strategic advisory capacities in support of the agency they're at. They serve at the will of the head of their agency. Those people are, theoretically, also out on inauguration day unless otherwise directed, which hasn't happened yet to my knowledge."
Per Gizmodo's tally, this will mark the first time in the NNSA's 17 years in existence that it will not have any appointed leadership whatsoever. Which, again, leads us back to the Energy Department insider's quote: "I'm more and more coming around to the idea that we're so very very f---ed."
For the full story, head over to Gizmodo. Becca Stanek