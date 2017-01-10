John Kerry says there hasn't 'been a lot of high-level exchange' during the transition

When asked Tuesday how the transition from President Obama's State Department to President-elect Donald Trump's was going, outgoing Secretary of State John Kerry was surprisingly candid. "It's going pretty smoothly because there's not an enormous amount of it," Kerry said during a discussion at the U.S. Institute of Peace's Passing the Baton conference.
Though he has just 10 days left as secretary of state, Kerry admitted he has yet to meet his likely successor, ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson. He did note that with a "shift of parties and a complete tabula rasa," attention often shifts to internal proceedings and confirmation hearings, many of which — including Tillerson's — are slated for this week.
Still, Kerry said, the difference between his hand-off with Hillary Clinton in 2013 and his hand-off with Tillerson now is "like night and day." "There are some people who've been in the building for a period of time" Kerry said, "but, you know, quite candidly, I think there has not been a lot of high-level exchange at this point in time." Becca Stanek
Fox News quietly settled a sexual harassment case against the network's top host, Bill O'Reilly, after it was brought by another Fox News employee earlier this year, TV personality Juliet Huddy, documents obtained by The New York Times and confirmed as authentic by relevant parties show.
In a draft of a letter from Huddy's lawyers to Fox News, Huddy described O'Reilly in 2011 inviting her to his house and hotel room, trying to kiss her, and calling her on the phone repeatedly, sometimes sounding "like he was masturbating." In one scenario described in the letter:
Mr. O'Reilly asked [Huddy] to join him for dinner at the Harvard Club, followed by a Broadway show, according to the letter and to current and former Fox News employees.
Ms. Huddy was not interested in having a romantic relationship with Mr. O'Reilly but, the letter said, "she felt compelled to comply with Mr. O'Reilly's request, given that he had total control over her work assignment."
During the Broadway show, according to the letter, Mr. O'Reilly moved close to Ms. Huddy in a way that made her feel uncomfortable. He tried to hold her hand but she pulled it away. Then he dropped a key to the room at a Midtown Manhattan hotel he was staying at into her lap, and told her to meet him there after the show. He stood up and left, the letter said.
Ms. Huddy went to the hotel to return Mr. O'Reilly's key, according to the letter. She asked him to meet her in the lobby, but he refused and asked her to join him in his room.
"Ms. Huddy declined and explained that she was not interested in Mr. O'Reilly on a personal or sexual level," the letter said. [The New York Times]
Huddy was reportedly paid in the "high six figures" to agree not to talk about the harassment and not to sue. Her allegations were brought to the company in the weeks after former chairman Roger Ailes was ousted following a sexual harassment scandal of his own.
O'Reilly's lawyer and Fox News deny Huddy's accusations. Read the entire report at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) declared Tuesday that Republicans plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare "concurrently." "We already showed people what we believe in — what ObamaCare should be replaced with — so we're going to use every tool at our disposal, through legislation, through regulation, to bring replace concurrent along with repeal so that we can save people from this mess," Ryan told reporters. He also said there will be a "stable transition period" so people "do not have the rug pulled out from under them" with regards to health care, a nod to some Republicans' concerns about repealing the health-care act without a replacement plan already in hand.
President-elect Donald Trump is expected to be asked at a press conference Wednesday — his first since July — whether he stands by his stated post-election strategy to "simultaneously" repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, a departure from some Republicans' push to implement a delayed repeal that could buy lawmakers several years to craft a replacement. Becca Stanek
With President-elect Donald Trump threatening to deport some 800,000 "Dreamers" protected by Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program, Sen. Jeff Sessions found himself facing a heavy line of questioning about how he would address the situation during his attorney general confirmation hearing before the Senate on Tuesday.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) led the charge with a scathing takedown of Sessions' political history: "Sen. Sessions, since joining the Senate in 1997, you've voted against every immigration bill that included a path to citizenship for the undocumented," Durbin said. "You described the Dream Act, which I introduced 15 years ago to spare children who are undocumented through no fault of their own, as 'a reckless proposal for mass amnesty.' You opposed the bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform bill, which passed the Senate four years ago. You've objected to immigrants volunteering to serve in our armed forces, saying, 'In terms of who's going to be most likely to be a spy: somebody from Cullman, Alabama, or somebody from Kenya?' When I asked what you would do to address the almost 800,000 Dreamers … you said, 'I believe in following the law. There's too much focus on people who are here illegally and not enough on the law.'"
"Sen. Sessions," Durbin finished, "there is not a spot of evidence in your public career to suggest that as attorney general you would use the authority of that office to resolve the challenges of our broken immigration system in a fair and humane manner. Tell me I'm wrong." Watch below. Jeva Lange
Patrick Leahy ruthlessly dogs Jeff Sessions over his opposition to the Violence Against Women Act
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) relentlessly pressed Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) about the decision to vote against the Violence Against Women Act during Sessions' attorney general hearing Tuesday.
VAWA was signed into law in 1994 by President Bill Clinton, and faced opposition by 22 Republican senators during its 2012 renewal due in part to the fact that it proposed to extend protections to same-sex couples and Native Americans, and would allow battered illegal immigrants to obtain temporary visas. Sessions specified Tuesday that "he didn't like one particular and 'concerning' provision regarding how it would be expanded to cases on tribal lands."
In 2013, Sessions said, "I favor the Violence Against Women Act and have supported it at various points over the years, but there are matters put on that bill that almost seem to invite opposition." He added: "You think that's possible? You think they might have put things in there we couldn't support, [so that] maybe then they could accuse you of not being supportive of fighting violence against women?"
Leahy turned up the pressure on Sessions further Tuesday, asking if Sessions would defend the current VAWA and the provisions he opposed in it against a challenge. "I will defend the statute if it's reasonably defensible," Sessions replied. Jeva Lange
Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) declared Tuesday during his Senate confirmation hearing that he would respect the Supreme Court's decisions about both Roe v. Wade and same-sex marriage if he is confirmed as attorney general. While Sessions admitted he believes the ruling on women's right to abortion "violated the Constitution," he acknowledged that it is now "the law of the land." "I would respect it and follow it," Sessions said, while admitting he still thinks the Roe v. Wade decision was "colossally erroneous."
Sen. Jeff Sessions on Roe v. Wade: "I believe it violated the Constitution… It is the law of the land…and I would respect it and follow it." pic.twitter.com/ObnLpFcG7J
Sessions also indicated he agreed with President-elect Donald Trump that the debate over same-sex marriage is already "settled." "I will follow that decision," Sessions said, citing the Supreme Court's 5-4 vote in favor of broadening the definition of marriage. Becca Stanek
Jeff Sessions says he would recuse himself from Clinton investigations as attorney general over concerns about objectivity
Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that if he is confirmed as the attorney general, he would recuse himself from anything involving Hillary Clinton's emails or the Clinton Foundation.
"That's a bit of a shocker," The New York Times wrote, "and [Sen. Chuck] Grassley seems stunned." "You'll actually recuse?" Grassley further clarified after Sessions' statement, and Sessions confirmed.
The decision breaks with Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, who said Monday he would continue to pursue the investigation into Clinton's private email server. "Just because there was a political election doesn't mean it goes away, so of course I am going to continue to pursue that," Chaffetz said. President-elect Donald Trump also encouraged his campaign crowds to chant about "locking up" Clinton, although he backtracked after being elected, saying the former secretary of state had "been through enough."
"We cannot have a political dispute turn into a criminal dispute," Sessions told the Senate committee. "This country does not punish its political enemies." If Sessions were to recuse himself, Grassley noted that decisions regarding Clinton's emails and foundation would be made by a deputy, who has not yet formally been named; Attorney General Loretta Lynch, after being criticized for meeting with former President Bill Clinton during the FBI's ongoing investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails, said she would defer to the bureau's recommendation, but never officially recused herself from the case.
Watch Sessions' statement below. Jeva Lange
Sessions says he’ll recuse himself from any potential Clinton email or foundation investigations https://t.co/SCwOiCU36B
During his opening statement for his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday, attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) addressed "false charges" of racism head-on. "I abhor the [Ku Klux] Klan and what it represents and its hateful ideology," Sessions said. He also claimed that he "never declared the NAACP was un-American," and that the case he led against civil rights activists in 1985 for voter fraud was actually "a voting rights case."
Sessions' defense comes amid concerns raised by liberals and civil rights groups about his 1986 hearing for a federal judgeship, an appointment he was denied after colleagues testified he'd made racist remarks and joked about the KKK. Critics have also raised concerns about Sessions' record on LGBT rights and women's rights. Sessions maintained Tuesday that he fully understands "the demands of justice and fairness made by our LGBT community."
Later in the hearing, Sessions once again defended himself, insisting that the "caricature" of him from his 1986 hearing was "not correct."
Watch Sessions' defense below. Becca Stanek
Jeff Sessions on his civil rights record: "I abhor the Klan and what it represents, and its hateful ideology" https://t.co/TAqire7Ahk pic.twitter.com/yPvEGzyN9r
