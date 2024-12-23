'Solitude has become a notable, and worrisome, trend of our times'
'Our relationships with friends are as important as those with family'
Youyou Zhou at The Washington Post
Recent data "shows that people of all age groups are spending far less time with friends than they did 20 years ago," says Youyou Zhou. We are "spending more time by ourselves, probably with our phones or in front of screens." The "most sustainable way to increase our time with friends," Zhou adds, is "not to create new or exciting adventures," but rather to "integrate friends into ordinary activities, such as sharing meals, watching films at home and grocery shopping."
'Sports breed civility'
Frederick J. Ryan Jr. and James Washington at the Los Angeles Times
"Football's popularity, and its brutality, always takes heat for its role in the larger culture of violence," say Frederick J. Ryan Jr. and James Washington. But while the "growing emphasis on curbing the game's long-term health risks, especially its connections to brain injury," is important, "too much is learned from football to cast it aside." Sports "gather us together" and keep us from "turning further inward, deeper into the isolation and paranoia that fuel our present crisis."
'Mangione has enjoyed an online fandom unlike any witnessed in recent history'
Ross Barkan at The Guardian
Gen Z's politics are a "harbinger of a new political order," says Ross Barkan. "Average people" are "sick of the wealthy and the famous," which explains the popularity of the "ultimate anti-influencer, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione," the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. "Over the next decade, the great clashes might not be between left and right," but "those who are open about their disdain for existing institutions and those who seek a new order."
'Higher education has always been a tool of American soft power'
Somdeep Sen at Al Jazeera
"President-elect Donald Trump has promised to launch an all-out attack on American universities as soon as he returns to the White House," says Somdeep Sen. For example, "he could easily create an environment, and pass regulation, that would pressure institutions to move away from DEI initiatives," and he may also limit "minority and marginalized communities' access to higher education" with his promise to scrap federal loan forgiveness programs. "American universities may not have a choice but to accept their fate and adapt."
Blake Lively accuses rom-com costar of smear job
Speed Read The actor accused Justin Baldoni, her director and costar on "It Ends With Us," of sexual harassment and a revenge campaign
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Germany arrests anti-Islam Saudi in SUV attack
Speed Read The attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg left five people dead and more than 200 wounded
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
2024: the year of movie musicals
In the Spotlight 'Wicked' is merely the latest in a run of musical-minded films this year
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
Trump floats taking control of Panama Canal, Greenland
Speed Read President-elect Donald Trump says the US should take over Greenland, hours after threatening to take over the Panama Canal
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
How might Trump's second term affect the free press?
Today's Big Question The president-elect has previously pledged to go after his supposed 'enemies' in the media
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'All too often, we get caught up in tunnel vision'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Georgia DA Fani Willis removed from Trump case
Speed Read Willis had been prosecuting the election interference case against the president-elect
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Democrats blame 'President Musk' for looming shutdown
Speed Read The House of Representatives rejected a spending package that would've funding the government into 2025
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Does Trump have the power to end birthright citizenship?
Today's Big Question He couldn't do so easily, but it may be a battle he considers worth waging
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
Trump, Musk sink spending bill, teeing up shutdown
Speed Read House Republicans abandoned the bill at the behest of the two men
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Is Elon Musk about to disrupt British politics?
Today's big question Mar-a-Lago talks between billionaire and Nigel Farage prompt calls for change on how political parties are funded
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published