Trump calls report alleging ties with Russia a 'total political witch hunt'

Hours after a dossier put together by an alleged former British intelligence official was published online, claiming that the Russian government has been "cultivating, supporting, and assisting" Donald Trump, the president-elect went on Twitter to denounce the document.
"FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!" Trump tweeted. He followed this message with a retweet from the account of Michael Cohen, his special counsel. Cohen tweeted a picture of the front of a U.S. passport and the caption, "I have never been to Prague in my life. #fakenews." He did not explain how showing the cover of a passport proves he has never stepped foot in Prague.
BuzzFeed News posted the report on Tuesday afternoon, making it clear that the claims inside were unverified. The document has been making the rounds for months, with many elected officials, intelligence agents, and journalists having read it, and contains several allegations about sex acts as well as errors regarding company names and Russian neighborhoods. Catherine Garcia
By 2020, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, with Norman Rockwell paintings hanging next to sketches from Indiana Jones, will be open in Los Angeles.
Here's a look at the rendering for George Lucas' $1 billion art museum, expected to open in Expo Park by 2020 https://t.co/pGIMcuEoSB pic.twitter.com/htDCcAuBL1
— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 11, 2017
The $1 billion museum will be built in Exposition Park, with the museum's board of directors saying in a statement on Tuesday they chose Los Angeles over San Francisco because it will fulfill "our goal of inspiring, engaging, and educating a broad and diverse visitorship." In his own statement, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that thanks to George Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson, "millions of Angelenos and visitors will enjoy an extraordinary collection anchored in storytelling — an art that carries so much meaning in the history and legacy of Los Angeles."
The museum said it will house works from Edgar Degas, Pierre-August Renoir, and Lucas' own collection, celebrating "the power of visual storytelling in a setting focused on narrative painting, illustration, photography, film, animation, and digital art." Catherine Garcia
A New York judge ruled Tuesday that while Donald Trump's limited vocabulary was used to make demeaning comments about a GOP political consultant on Twitter, what he said did not veer into defamation territory.
Cheri Jacobus filed a $4 million suit against Trump in April, saying her business was harmed after Trump tweeted about her. Jacobus was briefly engaged in talks with the Trump campaign, but never signed on to work with the team, and later publicly spoke about the race. On Feb. 5, Trump blasted Jacobus, calling her "really dumb." He said she went "hostile" after he "turned her down twice," and ended his tweet on a high note: "Major loser, zero credibility!"
Judge Barbara Jaffe ruled that Trump's tweets were opinion, and could not be measured as factual. It was important to take into context the "heated rhetoric" during a "particularly raucous Republican primary," she wrote in a 20-page ruling, and acknowledged that "truth itself has been lost in the cacophony of online and Twitter verbiage to such a degree that it seems to roll of the consciousness like water off a duck's back." She minced no words when it came time to describe Trump's greatest hits of Twitter burns, calling his constant use of "loser," "total loser," and "totally biased loser" a sign his account is "rife with vague and simplistic insults."
Jay Butterman, an attorney for Jacobus, said the ruling gave Trump — who as of Election Day has 75 lawsuits open — a "free pass to trample on the rights of free speech of any critic," and will be appealed. "[This is] a say day for free speech, a sad day for freedom of the press, and a sad day for democracy," he told USA Today. Catherine Garcia
Russian operatives reportedly have "compromising personal and financial information" about President-elect Donald Trump, CNN reported Tuesday, citing U.S. officials. Trump was reportedly informed of this last week when he and President Obama were presented with a joint intelligence report on the Russian cyberattacks ahead of the U.S. presidential election by the four intelligence chiefs: Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, and NSA Director Adm. Mike Rogers. The two-page synopsis was reportedly only shared with Trump, Obama, and the chairmen and ranking members of House and Senate intelligence committees.
The information was given to the U.S. by a former British intelligence operative, who is considered a "credible" source by U.S. intelligence officials, CNN reports. The FBI is reportedly still investigating the "credibility and accuracy of these allegations." CNN reported the information was included in the intelligence briefing last week to ensure Trump knows "such allegations involving him are circulating among intelligence agencies, senior members of Congress, and other government officials in Washington," and also to prove Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party were not the only targets of Russian hacking, even though though leaks have only targeted them so far.
The Trump transition team repeatedly denied CNN's request for comment. "I have a sense the outgoing administration and intelligence community is setting down the pieces so this must be investigated seriously," a "high-level administration official" told CNN. "I think [the] concern was to be sure that whatever information was out there is put into the system so it is evaluated as it should be and acted upon as necessary."
Read more on the story at CNN. Becca Stanek
The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation announced Tuesday that it would postpone its confirmation hearing for Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for commerce secretary. The hearing, originally scheduled for Thursday morning, will now take place on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The postponement was apparently necessary due to a lack of submitted paperwork from Ross. In a statement, Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), the chairman and ranking member of the committee, respectively, said Ross has yet to submit key paperwork regarding ethics considerations:
New: @SenateCommerce postpones Wilbur Ross confirmation hearing pic.twitter.com/TTFEmVZHeB
— David Shepardson (@davidshepardson) January 10, 2017
Ross is a billionaire investor and former banker. Earlier this week, the independent Office of Government Ethics had expressed concern that Ross' confirmation hearing was set to begin before he submitted completed paperwork. Kimberly Alters
Dylann Roof, who was convicted in December on all charges related to the 2015 killing of nine black worshipers at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, was sentenced to death Tuesday.
Roof, who represented himself during the sentencing phase of the trial, told the jury, "I felt like I had to do it, and I still do feel like I had to do it," but still asked jurors to spare his life. "From what I've been told, I have a right to ask you to give me a life sentence, but I'm not sure what good that will do anyway," he said during his closing statements. "But what I will say is only one of you has to disagree with the other jurors."
The decision to hand Roof the death penalty was unanimous, beyond a reasonable doubt, on all fronts, including that the crime was racially motivated. Roof, 22, is the first person sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.
After the sentencing, Roof's family released a statement expressing their grief to the victims' families. "We will struggle as long as we live to understand why he committed this horrible attack, which caused so much pain to so many good people." Lauren Hansen
Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly suggested Tuesday during his confirmation hearing for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security that President-elect Donald Trump's proposed border wall would not be enough to stem the flow of undocumented immigrants. "A physical barrier in and of itself will not do the job. It has to be really a layered defense," Kelly said, advocating for additional protections in conjunction with Trump's proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.
Gen. John Kelly on border wall: "A physical barrier in and of itself will not do the job." pic.twitter.com/BxyM96ZyEm
— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 10, 2017
The border wall wasn't the only point on which Kelly diverged somewhat from his soon-to-be boss. Though Trump has repeatedly shied away from embracing the intelligence community's findings about Russian cyberattacks ahead of the U.S. presidential election, Kelly said Tuesday he accepts the intelligence report "with high confidence." Becca Stanek
President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration planners perhaps raised more questions than they answered Tuesday when they dished some details on the president-elect's upcoming inauguration festivities. Politico's Tara Palmeri reported Trump's inauguration won't include the usual "circus-like celebration" with celebrities, but, rather, well, something else. Becca Stanek
Expect Trump's inauguration to have a "soft sensuality" not a "circus-like celebration" with celebrities, says his inauguration planner
— Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) January 10, 2017