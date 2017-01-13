Chris Christie is already plotting his comeback

If Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.) has his way, we haven't seen the last of the New Jersey governor. Politico reported Friday that Christie, picking himself up after repeatedly being passed over for a spot in President-elect Donald Trump's administration, is setting himself up for a chance to secure a spot in the "'second wave' of aides and staffers that is likely to replace the volatile or inexperienced loyalists Trump has tapped."
As one senior transition aide explained it, with Trump, "there's waves in everything." "There was [Corey] Lewandowski. Then, there was Paul Manafort. Then, there was [David] Bossie, [Stephen] Bannon, and Kellyanne [Conway]. That's how Trump operates," the aide told Politico. "It's Game of Thrones, The Apprentice, and Survivor all mixed into one."
And apparently Christie has signed on to play. The governor paid a visit to Trump Tower last week, and he and Trump have reportedly spoken "a bunch" recently. The only potential roadblock, another senior transition aide said, is Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Christie and Kushner aren't exactly on the best of terms, because when Christie was a U.S. attorney he was involved in the prosecution of Kushner's father. While Trump may operate in waves, the aide isn't certain Kushner would be willing to put the past aside.
For more on the anticipated turnover in Trump's administration, head over to Politico. Becca Stanek
Singer-songwriter Don McLean has famously labeled the crash of an airplane named "American Pie" the "day the music died," but thanks to a lucky coin toss, guitarist Tommy Allsup lived until age 85. Allsup, a member of Buddy Holly's band, flipped a coin with Ritchie Valens for the last seat in Holly's charter plane late on Feb. 2, 1959, after a show at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, and Valens won. The plane crashed shortly after midnight on Feb. 3 in a cornfield, killing Holly, Valens, J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson, and the pilot. Allsup lived another half-century, but died Wednesday at a hospital in Springfield, Missouri, of complications from a hernia operation, according to his son, Austin.
Allsup — an Oklahoma native who went on to a career as a successful session guitarist and record producer for artists like Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, the Ventures, Ernest Tubb, Bob Wills, and Roy Orbison — called losing that coin toss "a blessing," Austin Allsup told The Associated Press on Thursday. "I know my dad has talked about that many times and knew that he was very lucky to be here. It could have been the other way around." Valens' sister offered him her condolences upon hearing the news, Allsup said, and "I told her in my message back, now my dad and Ritchie can finally finish the tour they started 58 years ago."
Tommy Allsup returned to the Surf Ballroom in 2007 and recounted the story of that fateful night:
The coin toss that saved Allsup's life was fictionalized in the 1987 movie La Bamba, with Stephen F. Schmidt playing Allsup, Lou Diamond Phillips playing Valens, and Marshall Crenshaw as Buddy Holly. You can watch it below, with a fan-fiction ending. Peter Weber
Nintendo announced the launch of its newest gaming console, Switch, in a Thursday night event. The Nintendo Switch will go on sale March 3 in the U.S. and cost $299.
The new gaming system follows up the Wii U, a relative bust for the company. On the whole, the Switch has gotten positive reviews, with The Verge writing that it "offers countless ways to play, and almost all of the games demoed today work with several of them." Nintendo confirmed some titles that will be released on the Switch on Thursday evening, too, including Splatoon 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Fire Emblem Warriors, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Popular Mechanics reports.
Setting the Switch apart from competitors, the consul features a removable on-the-go handheld device that lasts up to six-and-a-half hours off its dock, offering a potentially innovative new way to play games. The Nintendo Switch will also offer a fixed-subscription online service, like Xbox Live or Playstation Plus.
#NintendoSwitch arrives on March 3. Here’s what’s in the box. pic.twitter.com/ZGiz0y5QKd
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 13, 2017
The Switch is available for preorder here. Jeva Lange
With just a week to go before Inauguration Day, a narrow majority of Americans disapprove of the way President-elect Donald Trump is handing his presidential transition, Gallup found. Just 44 percent of people approve, while 51 percent disapprove. By comparison, during a similar window in 2009, 83 percent of people approved of then-President-elect Barack Obama's presidential transition. George W. Bush and Bill Clinton also were significantly more approved of during their own transition processes.
Gallup Presidential transition approval (net):
Trump -7
Obama +71
Bush +36
Clinton +50
Trump dropped 13 pts in month among Independents
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) January 13, 2017
Trump's Cabinet decisions have also not impressed many Americans. The majority, at 52 percent, called the picks "average," with 44 percent calling them "below average" or "poor" and 32 percent saying the choices were "above average" or "outstanding."
The poll was conducted from Jan. 4-8 with a sample of 1,032 adults in all 50 states. The margin of error is 4 percentage points. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump's Presidential Inaugural Committee has raised $90 million in private donations for the festivities surrounding Trump taking the presidential oath of office, a record amount and twice the $43 million President Obama's inaugural committee raised in 2013. It's not clear where that money will go, especially since his inaugural planner says he wants to emphasize "soft sensuality" and avoid a "circus-like atmosphere" at the inauguration. Obama's 2009 inauguration, with 10 balls, huge crowds, and lots of A-list talent, didn't cost the $55 million Obama raised for it; Trump has only three balls planned.
"I can't imagine how they are going to spend that amount of money — and why they would even keep raising money," Steve Kerrigan, CEO for Obama's inaugural committee in 2013 and chief of staff in 2009, told The Associated Press. "We planned the two largest inaugurations in the history of our country and we never spent anywhere near that." The money will go toward the balls, parade, reviewing stands, dinner, and bleachers; taxpayers will spend tens of millions on security, the swearing-in platform, and other expenses.
Trump inaugural committee spokesman Boris Epshteyn said the group is "fully focused on organizing world-class events that honor our nation's tremendous history and reach every corner of the globe." Any excess money raised will be donated to charity, Epshteyn said, though AP notes dryly that "Trump hasn't specified what charities might benefit from any leftovers," and "some of his past pledges to donate to charity haven't always immediately panned out." Peter Weber
Without pausing for a "good morning," President-elect Donald Trump spent the 6 a.m. hour of Friday morning disparaging the U.S. intelligence community — again.
Trump had admitted at his press conference Wednesday that "as far as hacking, I think it was Russia. Hacking's bad, and it shouldn't be done." But by Friday, intelligence had once again become a skeptical "intelligence" in his tweets and Trump vowed that "my people" will have a "full report on the hacking within 90 days" despite the fact that the conclusions of an already-written full report found the NSA, the FBI, and the CIA in agreement:
It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017
Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans - FAKE NEWS! Russia says nothing exists. Probably...
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017
released by "Intelligence" even knowing there is no proof, and never will be. My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017
Who exactly "my people" are is not certain either, although Trump's incoming CIA director, Rep. Mike Pompeo, made it clear in no uncertain terms during his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday that he believes the reports about Russian interference in the U.S. election.
Is there any form of proof with a worse historical track record than "Russia said so"? https://t.co/UaLbl5xWvg
— Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) January 13, 2017
Name me one president who didn’t wake up at 5 o’clock in the morning to accuse the entire political community of conspiring against him https://t.co/OyoYWc8AxL
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 13, 2017
Although not technically a "hacking," Trump might have been referring to a leaked, classified, and unverified intelligence dossier that alleges he both colluded with Russia, and that Russia is in possession of compromising material they can use to blackmail the incoming president. While the information in the report evidently had enough credibility for top U.S. intelligence officials to brief Trump and President Barack Obama on it, Trump has slammed the allegations as "fake news" and the Kremlin has called the memos a "ridiculous thing" that "does not contain any proofs, any evidence." Jeva Lange
"You don't hear about ethics when things are going well," Walter Shaub, director of the nonpartisan Office of Government Ethics (OGE), said Wednesday, in a speech laying out why President-elect Donald Trump's plan to manage conflicts of interest is "wholly inadequate." "You've been hearing a lot about ethics lately." On Thursday, House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) made ethics news once more, sending Shaub a letter sternly asking "about blurring the line between public relations and official ethics guidance," specifically "in the wake of communications with the incoming administration on ethics questions via Twitter and through the press."
In the letter, an unusual step against the independent federal ethics office, Chaffetz noted that his oversight committee has jurisdiction over OGE authorization and funding, before requesting a "transcribed interview with committee staff" by the end of January. Ethics experts called that a barely veiled threat. "They are strong-arming them," Richard Painter, an ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration, told The New York Times after reading the letter. "They are obviously very upset the Office of Government Ethics is leaning on Trump and not willing to jam through his nominees. It is political retaliation." Painter told The Washington Post, "They are saying lay off Trump and push through these nominees or we'll kill the funding of OGE."
Along with his Trump speech, Shaub has warned Congress that Trump's nominees were lagging in submitting their ethics review paperwork and suggested Senate Republicans should slow down the confirmation process, and — as Chaffetz mentioned — issued a series of bizarre tweets Nov. 30 congratulating Trump on deciding to divest his business, something Trump did not decide to do. Chaffetz also criticized Shaub's office for weighing in on Hillary Clinton's speaking fees in 2015.
Chaffetz, who voted to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics earlier this month, said before the election that President Hillary Clinton would be "a target-rich environment," promising his committee already has "two years' worth of material already lined up" on her, and on Monday he told reporters he will continue investigating Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of state. He also said his "job in this role is not to protect or be a cheerleader for the president," and he's "not here to defend him at every turn," but that his hands are largely tied with President Trump because he will be "exempt" from "a lot" of laws. Peter Weber
On Thursday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert started off his monologue with President Obama's surprise farewell gift to Vice President Joe Biden, made a Franklin Pierce joke, then returned to the big story about the unsubstantiated dossier on President-elect Donald Trump's alleged ties to Russia. He noted that since his riff on the dossier Wednesday, media reports have identified the British former MI6 agent who put it together, reportedly for Jeb Bush's presidential campaign.
"So a Brit spy named Steele — is he Remington Steele's cousin?" Colbert asked. He called Christopher Steele a "kind of on-the-nose name for a British agent," then disclosed that it's also the name of a gay porn star. "And now Christopher Steele is on the run," Colbert noted; reportedly "he was seen fleeing his home yesterday and asked a neighbor to take care of his cat. Oh, you gotta protect the cat, because Trump is known for grabbing the—" (You can probably provide the punch line.)
Colbert then turned to Trump's press conference on Wednesday, pointing to the pile of apparently blank sheets of paper Trump passed off as documents relinquishing control of his business. "Wow, that is a really big pile of... something," he said. "So it's all just political theater. The press conference even had a best supporting actress, Trump's lawyer, Sheri Dillon. And we know she's extremely qualified because — and this is true — her firm was the 2016 winner of the 'Russia Law Firm of the Year' award."
He ended on the Senate confirmation hearing for Rex Tillerson, Trump's pick for secretary of state. Tillerson, former ExxonMobil CEO, told the senators he did not recall doing business in Iran and Syria through a European subsidiary, and "reassured the committee that Exxon never lobbied against Iran sanctions," Colbert noted. When a senator held up copies of lobbying reports showing Exxon lobbying four different pieces of legislation on the Iran sanctions — "Oh, that lobbying, yeah, yeah — I thought you meant I was against buildings in Iran having lobbies!" Colbert joked — Tillerson asked if Exxon was lobbying for or against the sanctions. "Well, that's just what you want in a secretary of state," Colbert said: "A guy who's not sure which side he's on." Watch below. Peter Weber