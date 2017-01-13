Democrats are freaking out after their confidential talk with James Comey

A confidential intelligence briefing in the House on Friday left Democrats furious about FBI Director James Comey's role heading the agency, The Hill reports. "I was nonjudgmental until the last 15 minutes. I no longer have that confidence in him," Rep. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) said. "Some of the things that were revealed in this classified briefing — my confidence has been shook."
The intelligence discussed in the briefing specifically concerned Russian interference in the presidential election last year. "I'm extremely concerned — extremely," said Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.). "I'll just — I'm very angry," agreed Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.). Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) also fumed to The Hill: "I want to [have faith in Comey]. I have concerns. Stay tuned."
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was more measured, saying, "Let's find out how [Comey and the FBI] thought it was a good idea to make the judgments they did, and understanding — weighing full well — that the Russians were actively engaged in disrupting our election." Republicans did not have the same reaction: "The FBI director is a good man who was placed in a very difficult position," defended Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.).
The House meeting comes on the heels of the Justice Department inspector general office's announcement Thursday that it is opening an investigation into Comey's decision to inform Congress that the FBI was looking at newly found emails related to Clinton's private server. The emails quickly proved irrelevant, but Clinton has said the move, which renewed scrutiny of her email practices days before the election, was a key factor in her narrow loss to President-elect Donald Trump. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will be the first Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) skips in his nearly 30 years in Congress. And it's not because Lewis has prior obligations — it's because he doesn't see "this president-elect as a legitimate president."
In an interview for Meet the Press, Lewis said Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election completely undermined the legitimacy of Trump's win in his eyes. "I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected," Lewis said. "And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton."
He said that while he believes "in forgiveness" and in "trying to work with people," he's having a hard time looking past his belief that "there was a conspiracy on the part of the Russians and others to help him get him elected." "That's not right. That's not fair," Lewis said. "That's not the open democratic process."
Watch the interview below. Becca Stanek
Trump University. Trump Airlines. Trump Vodka. Trump Steaks. It sometimes seems as if the incoming president-elect has dabbled in nearly every product imaginable.
The notable exception? Port-a-potties.
That makes this next part a bit awkward: Washington, D.C.'s top port-a-potty provider is a company called Don's Johns. This is not the same Don as Donald Trump, of course — the eponymous Don is a Mr. Rainwater, who established the septic company with his wife, Thelma, in 1964 — but apparently somebody wants there to be no confusion. "Workers have placed blue tape over the company name on dozens of portable restrooms installed near the Capitol for the inauguration," The Associated Press reports. "The company's name is clearly visible upon close inspection, but is blocked for a wide-angle view by a TV or still camera."
All the port-a-johns at the Capitol are having the "Don" in Don's Johns taped over. I guess to avoid confusion. pic.twitter.com/FD5Jqjw9HO
— Tim Krepp (@timkrepp) January 13, 2017
The president-elect's inaugural committee did not have a comment for AP. Jeva Lange
President-elect Donald Trump has insisted he doesn't want celebrities at his inauguration, but it appears he's gone and got a few to perform anyway. He has, however, seemingly stuck to his word about avoiding "so-called 'A' list celebrities."
After weeks of struggling to nail down star power for the president-elect's big weekend in Washington, D.C., Trump's transition team announced Friday that Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys, and the Frontmen of Country have been confirmed for a Jan. 19 concert at the Lincoln Memorial. The concert, which will take place the night before the inaugural ceremony, is being billed as the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" and will "feature historic remarks" from Trump.
The chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee insisted Trump's inauguration will still be "of, by, and for the American people." No word on how this will affect the overall aura of Trump's inauguration, which his team described earlier this week as a "soft sensuality," instead of a "circus-like celebration" with celebrities. Becca Stanek
2016 was a good year for Hollywood. Box office revenues reached an all-time high of $11.37 billion in North America last year, breaking 2015's previous record of $11.14 billion. But that doesn't mean 2016 was necessarily a better year for quality films or that movie theaters were more packed than years past. What actually changed were the prices: Tickets were roughly 18 cents more expensive in 2016 than in 2015, CNN reports.
Overall movie theater attendance was actually about the same last year as it was in 2015. Moreover, big-name blockbusters like Finding Dory and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story did worse in ticket sales than their 2015 counterparts like Jurassic World and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. (The latter raked in about $131 million in its debut year, whereas Rogue One earned about half that.)
Sorry, Hollywood... Then again, nobody's complaining about earning $11 billion, right? Kelly Gonsalves
America's spies reportedly warned Israel to be careful sharing secrets with Trump — because of Russia
A report published Thursday in the Isreali newspaper Yediot Ahronot suggested U.S. intelligence officials have warned Israeli officials to be wary about divulging information to President-elect Donald Trump's administration. American officials are apparently concerned that if Russia does indeed have "leverages of pressure" over Trump, sensitive information intended to be shared with the U.S. could end up in the wrong hands:
The Americans implied that their Israeli colleagues should "be careful" as of January 20, Trump's inauguration date, when transferring intelligence information to the White House and to the National Security Council (NSC), which is subject to the president. According to the Israelis who were present in the meeting, the Americans recommended that until it is made clear that Trump is not inappropriately connected to Russia and is not being extorted — Israel should avoid revealing sensitive sources to administration officials for fear the information would reach the Iranians. [Yediot Ahronot]
If the Kremlin's agents — who Yediot Ahronot noted have ties to intelligence officials in Tehran — were to pass information to Iran, it could pose a big threat to Israel's security, as U.S. and Israeli intelligence communities have been working closely for years.
Slate noted that while the story's reporter, Ronen Bergman, is "a prominent investigative journalist," the "sourcing on his story is vague and, as with nearly all the reporting so far about Trump's Russia ties, skepticism is warranted." If Bergman's report turns out to be true, Slate contended, it's likely Israel isn't the only ally U.S. officials have given this advice to.
For more on the story, head to Yediot Ahronot. Becca Stanek
The head of the Washington, D.C., National Guard will be fired effective the same moment Donald Trump is sworn in as president, on Jan. 20 at 12:01 p.m, Talking Points Memo reports. The thousands of National Guard troops overseeing inauguration festivities will effectively lose their commander midday: "My troops will be on the street," Maj. Gen. Errol R. Schwartz told The Washington Post. "I'll see them off but I won't be able to welcome them back to the armory."
Whoa. The troops will lose their commander while still on the streets for the inauguration. https://t.co/T7QxXthMni
— Megan Rose (@MegMcCloskey) January 13, 2017
Schwartz, 65, said he did not know why he was being dismissed. Unlike other states, the National Guard chief in D.C. is appointed and dismissed by the president directly. "The timing is extremely unusual," Schwartz said, adding that he would "never plan to leave a mission in the middle of a battle." While bizarre, the decision might not be a total surprise; the president-elect previously ordered that all of President Barack Obama's ambassadors leave their posts by Inauguration Day.
Schwartz has spent months planning for the inauguration, and has been a member of the military since 1976. Jeva Lange
Americans who want to honor President Barack Obama's eight years as commander-in-chief can stand up … and clap.
The Thanks Obama "clapping event" has over 60,000 people who have reported that they want to, or are going to, attend the D.C. event on Jan. 19. While the Trump transition team refused to allow the organizers to use federal land for the clap-a-thon — the goal was originally to stand outside the White House and "clap out" Obama — plan B, a 600-person indoor venue, has already sold out:
It's now a multi-hour party, with music and food, and at 7 p.m. the crowd will stand together and applaud for the outgoing president. The women hope people all over the country, and even the world, whether in their offices or in their living rooms or out with friends, will also stand at that time and clap. They're hoping thousands stream it live. [The Washington Post]
"The first thing that comes to mind is solidarity," explained Bejidé Davis, who started the event. "I'm not alone. It’s not just me and my friends who feel this way." Jeva Lange