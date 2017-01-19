Golden retriever saves life of Michigan man stuck in snow

A golden retriever named Kelsey was credited with saving her owner’s life after he slipped and was left temporarily paralyzed in the snow. The Emmet County, Michigan, man — identified only as Bob — was collecting firewood on New Year's Eve when he fell, herniating multiple discs in his back and neck. For 20 hours, with temperatures plummeting to just 20 degrees, Kelsey kept any frostbite at bay by licking Bob's face and hands, and barking for help until a neighbor discovered the fallen man. "She kept me warm and alert," says Bob. Christina Colizza
On his last day in office, President Obama commuted the prison sentences of 330 federal inmates serving time for non-violent drug offenses. This latest round of commutations, likely Obama's "last major act as president," marks the "most any U.S. president has issued in a single day," The Associated Press reported.
To date, Obama has commuted the sentences of 1,715 people, 568 of whom were serving life sentences, a total that far surpasses that of any other U.S. president. Earlier this week, Obama commuted the sentences of 209 people, including former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.
Obama's record number of commutations comes as part of his push for criminal justice system reform. Becca Stanek
President-elect Donald Trump's treasury secretary nominee, Steven Mnuchin, did not necessarily find friendly faces among each and every Republican on the Senate Finance Committee. During Mnuchin's hearing Thursday, Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) repeatedly pressed Mnuchin, specifically on the issue of the tax cut that comes with repealing ObamaCare.
Mnuchin did not directly commit to an answer: "I haven't been as involved in the 'repeal and replace,'" he said, when asked who would benefit from the tax cut that would come with repealing the Affordable Care Act.
Mnuchin ducks on ObamaCare: "I haven't been as involved in the repeal and replace."
— Pete Schroeder (@peteschroeder) January 19, 2017
Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) also pressed Mnuchin on whether any taxpayer making under $200,000 a year would see even "a dime" of the ObamaCare tax cuts. Mnuchin admitted most of the ObamaCare taxes currently in place are on the wealthy — who would then stand to benefit if they were repealed — but asserted that tax reform "overall" will be scrutinized. Jeva Lange
Sen. Claire McCaskill presses Trump's treasury secretary nominee about Trump's foreign-held debt
Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) held nothing back while grilling President-elect Donald Trump's treasury secretary nominee, Steven Mnuchin, on Thursday. McCaskill used the entirety of her time to press Mnuchin on the issue of Trump's potential conflicts of interest due to his global business, wondering aloud if Trump would fire the government ethics officer in order to install someone more favorable to his organization's interests.
At one point during the questioning, McCaskill asked: "Do you agree your boss is famous for firing people?"
Mnuchin, cornered, admitted: "Well, he has a show about it."
Sen. McCaskill (@clairecmc) just asked Steve Mnuchin if Trump is famous for firing people. His response: "Well, he has a show about it." pic.twitter.com/MtbQAYePPM
— Peter Stevenson (@PeterWStevenson) January 19, 2017
McCaskill continued, asking Mnuchin, "Isn't it true that a lot of [Trump's] debt is held by foreign interests?" Mnuchin deflected: "I don't know, I've just read it in the papers."
"Do you think you should know that, as someone who runs the committee on foreign investments, if we're talking about the commander-in-chief?" McCaskill pressed.
Mnuchin mostly agreed: "I think you have a valid point," he said. Jeva Lange
I appreciate that Mr Mnuchin recognized the validity of my ?s about foreign investment in Trump's business as relates to nat'l security.
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 19, 2017
Energy secretary nominee and former Gov. Rick Perry (R-Texas) deferred to scientists when asked Thursday during his Senate confirmation hearing if he would support the longstanding ban on nuclear testing. "I'm going to rely upon their observations of whether there is clear technical ability to use the technology that we have today," Perry said, referring to Department of Energy scientists and private-sector scientists. "I think anyone would be of the opinion that if we don't ever have to test another nuclear weapon, that would be a good thing — not just for the United States, but for the world."
Perry's answer came after some chiding from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who asked the question because of President-elect Donald Trump's interest in allowing more countries to get nuclear weapons, and the fact that "more than 60 percent" of the Energy Department's budget deals with nuclear energy. Initially, Perry answered the question by pointing to the importance of the U.S. having "a nuclear arsenal that is modern, that is safe." "The question," Sanders said, cutting in, was about "nuclear testing."
Perry was similarly circumspect about whether he would support the storage of nuclear waste at Nevada's Yucca Mountain, a site the U.S. government had once eyed for dumping nuclear waste. Trump's administration has reportedly discussed reviving that plan. "I will not sit here in front of you and tell you absolutely no way is Nevada going to be the recipient of high-level waste," Perry said. Becca Stanek
During his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday as President-elect Donald Trump's energy secretary nominee, former Gov. Rick Perry (R-Texas) faced tough questions from Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) on his stance on climate change, whether he'd fight for the Energy Department against potential budget cuts from the Trump administration, and his views on maintaining the Iran nuclear deal.
But before that, he made an unfortunate double entendre in greeting Franken, who was seated at the dais:
PERRY: I hope you're as much fun on that dais as you were on your couch.
FRANKEN: Well.
PERRY: May I rephrase that please?
FRANKEN: Please. pic.twitter.com/fiLWD6qTOK
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 19, 2017
Mnuchin admits Trump's 'rather modest campaign staff' might not have done a great job with his tax plan
President-elect Donald Trump's tax plan has been criticized by some analysts for possibly adding "trillions" to the national debt and significantly benefiting high-income households. When pressed on the issue during his Senate confirmation hearing, Trump's treasury secretary nominee, Steven Mnuchin, seemed to admit that the plan was less than ideal:
Mnuchin implies that Trump campaign tax plan may be off base because of small staff, bad modeling.
— Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) January 19, 2017
"I think, as you know, we had a rather modest campaign staff relative to the other people out there," Mnuchin said. "One of the things I look forward to if I'm confirmed is having access to all the people at the Treasury who are able to model these things." Watch below. Jeva Lange
Kind of amazing. Mnuchin appears to say Trump campaign's tax plans are flawed because their team wasn't good enough. pic.twitter.com/QcETcbNfr6
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) January 19, 2017
After an emotional farewell speech and warm final press conference, President Barack Obama on Thursday took one more opportunity to thank the American people just one day before he leaves office. In a long-standing White House tradition, the outgoing president leaves his successor a personal note in the Oval Office containing words of wisdom based on what they've learned during their tenure — but, as Obama explained in a letter to the public, he wanted to go a step further.
"Before I leave my note for our 45th president, I wanted to say one final thank you for the honor of serving as your 44th," the president wrote. "Because all that I've learned in my time in office, I've learned from you."
The note goes on to offer Americans hope "when the arc of progress seems slow," an apparent nod to those feeling apprehensive about the incoming administration. Read the president's full parting message below. Kelly Gonsalves
President #Obama's thank you letter to the American people. pic.twitter.com/mVlH4TJLS1
— Rajini Vaidyanathan (@BBCRajiniV) January 19, 2017