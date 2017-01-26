Trump reportedly ordered National Parks director to produce different inauguration crowd photos
During his first morning in the White House, President Trump personally ordered that acting National Park Service director Michael T. Reynolds find additional photos showing the crowd on the National Mall during his inauguration on Friday, The Washington Post reports.
Three people with knowledge of the phone call between the two told The Post that Trump thought there had to be photos from different angles showing a larger crowd than the photos being shown on the news. He also let Reynolds, who would not comment to The Post, know he was angry his agency retweeted a photo that showed former President Barack Obama's overflow inauguration crowd in 2009 compared to Trump's turnout. While Reynolds was "taken aback" by the request, The Post reports, he did send over additional aerial shots to the White House. Unsurprisingly, those photos showed the same exact crowd.
The Park Service does not release crowd estimates, and while Trump has said there were more than one million people, experts have said the turnout in 2017 was no more than a third the size of Obama's in 2009. Trump's fixation on the size of the crowd has been well documented — he has tweeted about it, discussed it during major interviews, and brought it up during his visit to CIA headquarters, boasting about it while standing in front of the agency's memorial wall to the 117 employees killed in the line of duty. His press secretary, Sean Spicer, has also mentioned it multiple times, saying in one breath that there are no official crowd numbers and in the next, declaring it was "the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period." Catherine Garcia
On Thursday, a group of teachers held a sit-in at the office of Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), calling on the newly elected official to recuse himself from the vote on Betsy DeVos as education secretary.
The teachers say Young has a conflict of interest, because DeVos' family gave him more than $48,000 last year, WTHR reports. Young sits on the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, which is scheduled to vote on DeVos' nomination next week. DeVos is a billionaire who has no experience with public education and has spent decades lobbying for taxpayer-funded vouchers for private and religious schools. "Why would she pay so much, with so much desire to have this job, if she were unqualified for it?" one teacher said to WTHR. "We have her own words stating the reason she has made these large donations is because she wants this job."
Young's staff told WTHR he has no plans to recuse himself, arguing that other senators have received donations from previous Cabinet picks. Catherine Garcia
Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan is leaving the agency, the latest high-profile departure of a top-level federal manager since President Trump came to office.
Kevin McAleenan, acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, announced Morgan's exit and thanked him for his "unwavering dedication to our border security mission." He did not elaborate on why Morgan is leaving, and Morgan did not release a statement of his own.
A former FBI agent and the first outsider to lead the agency since its founding in 1924, Morgan has been at odds with the National Border Patrol Council, the union that represents agents, NBC News reports; Morgan's first job was looking into allegations that Border Patrol agents abused migrants. The union endorsed Trump early on in his campaign, after he called Mexican immigrants "rapists" and "criminals" and promised the U.S. would build a wall along the border with Mexico, paid for by Mexico. On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order directing federal funding to build the barrier. Catherine Garcia
Speaking to U.S. Republicans on Thursday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said the days of "failed policies" in sovereign countries "in an attempt to remake the world in our own image" are over.
May went on to add that Britain and the United States cannot "afford to stand idly by when the threat is real and when it is in our own interests to intervene. We must be strong, smart, and hard-headed. And we must demonstrate the resolve necessary to stand up for our interests. And whether it is the security of Israel in the Middle East or Estonia in the Baltic states, we must always stand up for our friends and allies in democratic countries that find themselves in tough neighborhoods, too."
The prime minister spoke in support of NATO, which President Trump has called "obsolete," and said it's of the utmost importance to know the difference between the "extreme and hateful ideology" of Islamist extremism and the "peaceful religion of Islam and the hundreds of millions of its adherents," the BBC reports. She also warned that when it comes to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump must "engage but beware. We should not jeopardize the freedoms that President Reagan and Mrs. Thatcher brought to Eastern Europe by accepting President Putin's claim that it is now in his sphere of influence." May will meet with Trump on Friday. Catherine Garcia
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Thursday said that President Trump plans to fund the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border by imposing a 20 percent tariff on Mexican imports. And while Spicer reportedly backtracked the claim, telling NBC News' Peter Alexander just one hour after revealing the plan that it was simply an "example of options" of how to pay for the wall, not a concrete policy proposal, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to warn of the dangers of imposing such a tax on Mexico.
"Any tariff we can levy, they can levy," Graham wrote, noting that Mexico is the U.S.'s third-largest trading partner. And then he offered this explanation for why imposing such a high tax on Mexican imports would be "mucho sad":
Simply put, any policy proposal which drives up costs of Corona, tequila, or margaritas is a big-time bad idea. Mucho Sad. (2)
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 26, 2017
Convincing. Kimberly Alters
President Donald Trump has made it abundantly clear he is no fan of the media, but his chief White House strategist, Steve Bannon, took the war on the press a step further in an interview published by The New York Times on Thursday. "The elite media got it dead wrong, 100 percent dead wrong," Bannon, the former executive chair of Breitbart News, said of the election, dubbing it "a humiliating defeat that they will never wash away, that will always be there."
Bannon also claimed that the media is "the opposition party" of the new administration:
"The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile," Mr. Bannon said during a telephone call.
"I want you to quote this," Mr. Bannon added. "The media here is the opposition party. They don't understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States." [The New York Times]
Bannon's demands are not likely to be heeded, as it is the media's job not to keep its mouth shut. Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump plans to pay for the border wall with a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday. Raising import taxes on Mexican goods would likely cause Mexican companies to pass the costs on to U.S. retailers and businesses by making them pay more for products, thus resulting in higher prices for U.S. consumers.
"By doing [the import tax] we can do $10 billion a year and easily pay for the wall just through that mechanism alone. That's really going to provide the funding," Spicer said. When asked about the costs getting passed along to Americans, Spicer said, "I'm not going to get into it."
Mexico was the United States' third largest supplier of goods imports in 2015, with the U.S. importing $295 billion worth of goods across the southern border. Mexico is additionally the second largest supplier of agricultural imports to the U.S., including foods like avocados as well as beer and wine. Prices on goods from Mexico, including cars, electrical machinery, mineral fuels, and medical instruments, can be expected to go up if such a tax is implemented.
Trump has suggested raising import taxes before as a means of incentivizing U.S. companies to manufacture goods domestically.
Earlier Thursday, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announced that he had canceled his scheduled meeting with President Trump. Peña Nieto was set to meet with Trump next Tuesday, but after Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to direct federal funds toward building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border — and reiterated his pledge to have Mexico reimburse the costs of construction — Peña Nieto said his office had informed the White House he would no longer attend the meeting. Jeva Lange
Update 4:42 p.m. ET: Spicer told NBC News' Peter Alexander that the idea of a 20 percent import tax on Mexican goods was simply an "example of options [of] how to pay for [the] wall" and not a concrete policy proposal. The White House has not yet offered a concrete, unqualified plan for how it will fund the construction.
BREAKING: Spicer tells me 20% tax on Mexican imports is NOT a policy proposal, but example of options how to pay for wall.
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 26, 2017
President Donald Trump is obsessed with voter fraud. He even went as far as to sign an executive order his first week in office in the hopes of getting to the bottom of what he alleges is a voter fraud epidemic, despite a complete lack of evidence to support such claims.
Trump might be forgiven for the confusion, though, at least considering his sample size and his somewhat skewed definition of the crime. At least six members of Trump's family and inner circle have been discovered to be registered to vote in more than one state:
- Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump
- Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner
- Senior Counselor to the President Steve Bannon
- Trump's treasury secretary nominee, Steve Mnuchin
- White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus
- White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer
It is not illegal to be registered to vote in two states; in fact, it can even happen accidentally. Where it becomes tricky is if people have actually voted twice, an act that can sometimes require traveling great distances between states to actually pull off.
Referring to Sean Spicer's double-registration, Tom Bonier of political data company Target Smart explained that "there's no evidence he voted twice in any election. It's almost certainly because he moved." Nevertheless, Bonier said, "his boss calls this fraud." Jeva Lange