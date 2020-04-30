Gun-toting protesters' dramatic stand inside Michigan's statehouse, in 5 photos and videos

With no regard for social distancing or general safety, dozens of protesters crammed inside Michigan's statehouse on Thursday to display their anger at ongoing business closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Michigan's House chamber blocked the protesters from their chamber, but they made it into the state Senate's viewing galleries, with some carrying rifles as they looked down on the legislators below.

Protesters were already piled up outside the statehouse as Sen. Dayna Polehanki (D) made her way into work Thursday morning.

They heard from speakers on the steps of the Capitol building, with the last one telling everyone to head inside.

Last speaker now encouraging crowd to walk into the Capitol building. pic.twitter.com/JuCFWGiZiQ — Leon Hendrix (@LeonHendrix) April 30, 2020

Police checked protesters' temperatures as they went in, but didn't stop anyone from carrying guns into the building and didn't enforce any kind of social distancing.

Photo of the crowd outside the door taken probably a half hour ago pic.twitter.com/wwKI5Vt9pP — Matt Schmucker (@mtschmucker) April 30, 2020

The protesters eventually made it to the upper viewing area of the Senate, with Polehanki sharing this photo.

Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us. Some of my colleagues who own bullet proof vests are wearing them. I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today. #mileg pic.twitter.com/voOZpPYWOs — Senator Dayna Polehanki (@SenPolehanki) April 30, 2020

The Senate adjourned Thursday without extending Michigan's state of emergency, which expires at the end of the day. Kathryn Krawczyk