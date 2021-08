Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.

Take a look at some of the notable moments from the tragic, horrific scene below:

Photos show people trying to enter Kabul airport by climbing on blast walls surrounding it. pic.twitter.com/3TBQVKNTqP — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 16, 2021

Satellite images show chaotic scenes unfolding at airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, with panicked people gathering on the tarmac. Images: @Maxar Read the latest: https://t.co/TWQItiYC5F pic.twitter.com/LxIr8hQtft — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 16, 2021

Crowds of people desperate to escape Afghanistan stormed Kabul’s international airport, rushing onto the tarmac. People clung to the sides of military planes, even as one taxied down the runway, in a bid to flee as the Taliban takes control.https://t.co/BMfaEkDykr pic.twitter.com/WkX0JQx3io — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 16, 2021

Dramatic footage shows a crowd scaling a jet bridge to try and force their way onto a flight out of Kabul’s airport as the Taliban entered the Afghan capital. https://t.co/wghhTkJoOK pic.twitter.com/lAWr2Leyr5 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 16, 2021

The madness at Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/v1PRk7HLsk — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 16, 2021

This is not a movie. This actually happened. People run along the runway of Kabul airport and hang onto the plane as a US military aircraft attempts to take off. pic.twitter.com/9CRMfzPTN4 — James Melville 🌸 (@JamesMelville) August 16, 2021