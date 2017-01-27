The White House Office of the Press Secretary had a rough Thursday

Everyone was under the impression that British Prime Minister Theresa May was going to meet with President Trump on Friday, but it turns out, Teresa May is coming instead.
So says a memo sent out from the White House, specifically the Office of the Press Secretary, to media organizations on Thursday. Bloomberg reports that May's first name was spelled wrong (the "h," while silent, is still there) throughout the document, and that wasn't the only glaring error of the day — the subject line of another message announced a "Readout of the Vice President's Call with Australian Foreign Prime Minister Julie Bishop." Bishop's title is actually Minister for Foreign Affairs.
Here's an idea — instead of hiring a proofreader, just have Fox News run a segment every hour, on the hour, where the anchor reads — and spells — the names of foreign leaders. That way, we know at least Trump will get it right. Catherine Garcia
In a sobering op-ed for Time, Mikhail Gorbachev, the final leader of the Soviet Union, writes that it "looks as if the world is preparing for war."
Gorbachev says no problem is "more urgent today than the militarization of politics and the new arms race," and reversing this "ruinous race must be our top priority." While globally budgets are tight for essentials, military spending is growing, and "money is easily found for sophisticated weapons." Gorbachev says politicians and military leaders sound "increasingly belligerent" and defense doctrines "more dangerous. Commentators and TV personalities are joining the bellicose chorus. It all looks as if the world is preparing for war."
The time to act is now, Gorbachev writes. The U.S. and Russia should once again declare that "nuclear war cannot be won" and "our nations will not seek military superiority." The U.N. Security Council must also adopt a resolution stating that nuclear war is "unacceptable and must never be fought," and because the U.S. and Russia hold more than 90 percent of the world's nuclear arsenals, they need to lead the way. People are afraid and on edge, Gorbachev says, due to militarism, armed conflicts, and the arms race, and "ridding the world of this fear means making people freer. This should become a common goal. Many other problems would then be easier to resolve." Read the entire piece at Time. Catherine Garcia
In his first few days in office, President Trump has made a theatrical display of signing a dozen leather-bound executive orders, reportedly written by two top Trump advisers — policy aide Stephen Miller and strategist Stephen Bannon — and rushed through without consulting lawyers and experts at the agencies expected to carry them out. Trevor Noah tackled the flurry of executive orders on Wednesday's Daily Show, trying to weed through what they mean — and especially what they don't mean.
"A lot of people think that signing these orders means Trump is making up new laws, but that's not true," Noah said. "You see, the president has the authority to interpret and enforce existing laws — for example, Obama used the existing presidential power to hire federal employees to raise their minimum wage, because he knew they soon were all going to be unemployed." But a lot of the executive orders Trump signed in his first five days "don't mean anything," Noah said, pointing to Trump's proclamation that his inauguration day is a "National Day of Patriotic Devotion."
Trump's executive order on building his Mexico border wall sounds like he's checked off that box on his to-do list, "but all he did was sign a piece of paper — which is normally how Trump gets things built: signs it, the people build it," Noah said. "But in this case, he still needs Congress to allocate the money for it. So basically, this is like when a kid makes one of their Christmas lists — you can ask Santa for a pony, but unless your parents go spend money at the pony store...."
Some of Trump's other executive orders have real and more immediate consequences, like his draft proposal to ban visitors and refugees from several Muslim countries and his legally questionable blackmailing of "sanctuary cities," Noah said, but he offered a word of caution for both supporters and opponents of Trump's policies. "Look, I understand, seeing Donald Trump sign like a dozen executive orders in less than a week may make it seem like he's getting sh-t done," he said, but "remember, just because you signed an executive order doesn't mean it's going to get done. Because Obama's gone, but Guantanamo is still here." Watch below (note: there's some mildly NSFW language). Peter Weber
On Thursday, a group of teachers held a sit-in at the office of Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), calling on the newly elected official to recuse himself from the vote on Betsy DeVos as education secretary.
The teachers say Young has a conflict of interest, because DeVos' family gave him more than $48,000 last year, WTHR reports. Young sits on the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, which is scheduled to vote on DeVos' nomination next week. DeVos is a billionaire who has no experience with public education and has spent decades lobbying for taxpayer-funded vouchers for private and religious schools. "Why would she pay so much, with so much desire to have this job, if she were unqualified for it?" one teacher said to WTHR. "We have her own words stating the reason she has made these large donations is because she wants this job."
Young's staff told WTHR he has no plans to recuse himself, arguing that other senators have received donations from previous Cabinet picks. Catherine Garcia
Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan is leaving the agency, the latest high-profile departure of a top-level federal manager since President Trump came to office.
Kevin McAleenan, acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, announced Morgan's exit and thanked him for his "unwavering dedication to our border security mission." He did not elaborate on why Morgan is leaving, and Morgan did not release a statement of his own.
A former FBI agent and the first outsider to lead the agency since its founding in 1924, Morgan has been at odds with the National Border Patrol Council, the union that represents agents, NBC News reports; Morgan's first job was looking into allegations that Border Patrol agents abused migrants. The union endorsed Trump early on in his campaign, after he called Mexican immigrants "rapists" and "criminals" and promised the U.S. would build a wall along the border with Mexico, paid for by Mexico. On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order directing federal funding to build the barrier. Catherine Garcia
Trump reportedly ordered National Parks director to produce different inauguration crowd photos
During his first morning in the White House, President Trump personally ordered that acting National Park Service director Michael T. Reynolds find additional photos showing the crowd on the National Mall during his inauguration on Friday, The Washington Post reports.
Three people with knowledge of the phone call between the two told The Post that Trump thought there had to be photos from different angles showing a larger crowd than the photos being shown on the news. He also let Reynolds, who would not comment to The Post, know he was angry his agency retweeted a photo that showed former President Barack Obama's overflow inauguration crowd in 2009 compared to Trump's turnout. While Reynolds was "taken aback" by the request, The Post reports, he did send over additional aerial shots to the White House. Unsurprisingly, those photos showed the same exact crowd.
The Park Service does not release crowd estimates, and while Trump has said there were more than one million people, experts have said the turnout in 2017 was no more than a third the size of Obama's in 2009. Trump's fixation on the size of the crowd has been well documented — he has tweeted about it, discussed it during major interviews, and brought it up during his visit to CIA headquarters, boasting about it while standing in front of the agency's memorial wall to the 117 employees killed in the line of duty. His press secretary, Sean Spicer, has also mentioned it multiple times, saying in one breath that there are no official crowd numbers and in the next, declaring it was "the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period." Catherine Garcia
Speaking to U.S. Republicans on Thursday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said the days of "failed policies" in sovereign countries "in an attempt to remake the world in our own image" are over.
May went on to add that Britain and the United States cannot "afford to stand idly by when the threat is real and when it is in our own interests to intervene. We must be strong, smart, and hard-headed. And we must demonstrate the resolve necessary to stand up for our interests. And whether it is the security of Israel in the Middle East or Estonia in the Baltic states, we must always stand up for our friends and allies in democratic countries that find themselves in tough neighborhoods, too."
The prime minister spoke in support of NATO, which President Trump has called "obsolete," and said it's of the utmost importance to know the difference between the "extreme and hateful ideology" of Islamist extremism and the "peaceful religion of Islam and the hundreds of millions of its adherents," the BBC reports. She also warned that when it comes to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump must "engage but beware. We should not jeopardize the freedoms that President Reagan and Mrs. Thatcher brought to Eastern Europe by accepting President Putin's claim that it is now in his sphere of influence." May will meet with Trump on Friday. Catherine Garcia
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Thursday said that President Trump plans to fund the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border by imposing a 20 percent tariff on Mexican imports. And while Spicer reportedly backtracked the claim, telling NBC News' Peter Alexander just one hour after revealing the plan that it was simply an "example of options" of how to pay for the wall, not a concrete policy proposal, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to warn of the dangers of imposing such a tax on Mexico.
"Any tariff we can levy, they can levy," Graham wrote, noting that Mexico is the U.S.'s third-largest trading partner. And then he offered this explanation for why imposing such a high tax on Mexican imports would be "mucho sad":
Simply put, any policy proposal which drives up costs of Corona, tequila, or margaritas is a big-time bad idea. Mucho Sad. (2)
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 26, 2017
Convincing. Kimberly Alters