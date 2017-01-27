Kellyanne Conway defends Trump's proposal to roll back Russian sanctions, saying it's in line with 'America first' stance
The day before President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's scheduled phone call Saturday, top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway said the administration is still considering walking back sanctions imposed on Russia. The U.S. has placed sanctions on Russia for its annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, as well as for its meddling ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. "All of that is under consideration," Conway said Friday when asked during an interview on Fox & Friends if Trump is considering easing sanctions "right away."
Trump has previously suggested rolling back the sanctions imposed over Crimea if Russia agrees to a nuclear arms reduction. Conway in her interview claimed it is in the United States' interest to improve relations with foreign leaders, and to work with Putin if he wants to join the fight against "radical Islamic terrorists."
"But don't they have to change their behavior in order to get those sanctions lifted?" one of the hosts asked, pointing to Russia's actions in Syria. Conway responded by reiterating Trump's focus on "America first." "Yes, he will call out other nations when he believes it's not in the American interest and in the interest of humanity, but that's what these conversations are for, these private conversations with world leaders," Conway said.
As for whether it was Trump or Putin who initiated their chat, Conway wouldn't say. "I won't divulge that," Conway said, when the question arose on a separate interview with CBS News on Friday. "But it also doesn't matter in that we have to have leaders talking to each other."
Catch a snippet of Conway's Fox & Friends interview below. Becca Stanek
.@KellyannePolls on President Trump's call with Putin tomorrow: Removing sanctions is under consideration pic.twitter.com/dL0CsywD9P
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 27, 2017
President Trump is expected to sign an executive order restricting or entirely suspending visas for people from seven nations in the greater Mideast, among them Iraq. If Trump moves forward with the order, Baghdad is reportedly considering retaliating with a similar suspension of visas for Americans.
"There is mutual treatment between Iraq and the U.S. in terms of diplomatic relations and visa issuance," said Renas Jano, an Iraqi lawmaker from the Kurdistan Democratic Party and a member of the foreign relations committee. "It is very likely that Iraq might suspend issuing visas to U.S. citizens following the U.S. president's decision to suspend visas to Iraqi citizens."
Such a move could have serious consequences for the United States' 14-year military intervention in Iraq, which in theory — if not in practice — would be hobbled by a U.S. visa ban by Baghdad. "If Iraq responds the same way to Trump's decision by suspending visas to U.S. citizens, we will lose a lot," Jano said, "as there is a big American force here helping us in our war against [the Islamic State]. In addition, there are many U.S. diplomats and business people here." Representatives of the Iraqi government are planning a visit to Washington to discuss the matter, Jano added. Bonnie Kristian
Kellyanne Conway says Mexico wants 'to continue to allow people and I assume drugs' into America
Mexico does not want to pay for a wall along its border with the United States because the structure would interfere with illegal exports and immigration, argued Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, in an interview with CBS anchor Gayle King on Friday.
"Well they don't want it, Gayle, because they want to continue to allow people and I assume drugs, since they're not doing much to stop that, pouring over our borders," Conway said in answer to a question about why America's southern neighbor should pay for a wall it does not support. "We have to look at America," Conway continued. "Mexico should pay for that wall because they get an awful lot from this country through NAFTA and through other monetary disbursements."
Those "other monetary disbursements" include money sent home by Mexican immigrants to America and other countries who share part of their earnings with family members who did not emigrate. As Conway noted, these disbursements are a major part of Mexico's economy, amounting to more than its oil exports earned in 2015, which means the Trump administration would have serious leverage should it choose to target such payments. Watch Conway's comments in context below. Bonnie Kristian
Kellyanne Conway on how Trump plans to pay for Mexico border wall https://t.co/JzbDKmKfkV via @YouTube #altfacts
— Mike King (@MikeRougham) January 27, 2017
There's a prominent theory that President Trump decided to seek the highest office in the land out of pique at being roasted by former President Barack Obama and comedian Seth Meyers at the 2011 White House Correspondents' Dinner (reprised, in absentia, by Obama last spring). Trump denied that his stony-faced demeanor while Meyers and Obama mocked him meant he was angry, telling CNN last May that while the media said he "had a miserable time" and "felt humiliated" after the event, in fact, "I didn't feel humiliated, I had a great time. So the press is very dishonest." On Conan this week, comedian Jeff Ross backed the new president up.
"He doesn't seem like a guy who would handle a roast well," Conan O'Brien said. "It is odd, he loves being roasted — I've roasted him twice, actually — but he doesn't laugh," Ross said. "So you have to just keep going till you get him to break." Conan suggested this paradox might be because Trump loves being the center of attention, as in a roast, "but he doesn't want to laugh at himself," noting that Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) has observed that Trump doesn't laugh. "He'll smile, or he might, you know, sort of laugh at a situation, but he's not someone who would ever laugh at himself." Ross said he thinks Trump likes "the challenge of letting everyone know he that doesn't think it's funny, even though he wants to be roasted."
Ross said Trump really doesn't find his bankruptcies funny, however, recalling one of his jokes: "I read your book, The Art of the Deal — it had four Chapter 11s." Ross added he hopes he'll be rewarded for his roastmaster general services by being named Trump's secretary of offense. Jokes aside, Trump really doesn't seem to laugh much, he doesn't have a great track record at roasting others, and he's pretty sparing with his smiles. Peter Weber
Official White House portraits pic.twitter.com/p6lEJfcNsY
— Steve Mullis (@stevemullis) January 27, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence will become the highest political official to ever address the annual March for Life on Friday as thousands of abortion opponents arrive in Washington, D.C., to protest the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing the practice. Top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway will also join Pence at the demonstrations.
"A lot of people are gonna be showing up," President Donald Trump told Republicans on Thursday. "You know, the press never gives them the credit that they deserve. They'll have 300, 400, 500, 600 thousand people. You won't even read about it."
The march will unavoidably draw comparisons to last weekend's Women's March, which drew half a million people to Washington; organizers for the March for Life expect a more modest 50,000. But "I don't think that these numbers are the most important," March for Life president Jeanne Mancini told The New York Times. " The number most important for us is 58 million, which is the number of Americans that have been lost to abortion." Jeva Lange
If your Twitter account gets hacked, that's an inconvenience. If President Trump's market-moving, semi-official favorite form of communicating with the public gets compromised, that's really, really bad news. Alarms were raised earlier this week with a report in The New York Times that, contrary to earlier claims, Trump is still using "his old, unsecured Android phone, to the protests of some of his aides," and some of the tweets from his @RealDonaldTrump account appear to be from that phone. Alex Dobie at Android Central hypothesizes, based on photos of Trump, that he uses a Samsung Galaxy S3, which would be out of date, security-wise. In a worst-case scenario, Trump's phone would be infected with malware that lets outsiders record video and audio without being detected.
On Thursday, sharp-eyed Twitter users also noticed that Trump's @POTUS account appeared to be linked to the personal gmail account of his White House social media director, Dan Scavino. Scavino has apparently fixed that, but linking to commercial email made the Twitter account more vulnerable to hacking. "We're living in a world where cyber war has overtaken real war and where breaches have become the third certainty in life along with death and taxes," Adam Levin, chairman and founder of CyberScout, tells USA Today. Another cyberscecurity expert, Eddie Schwartz, said that even if Trump is using his old Android, "the White House has very good security people, so I would have to imagine if they have access to the phone they'd take as many opportunities to secure it as they could."
There is also, of course, the suggestion that Scavino is using his gmail account for government business, putting his communication out of reach of federal records and FOIA laws. Trump and other Republicans hammered Hillary Clinton for using a private email account and server as secretary of state. But Trump's supporters, who regularly yelled "Lock her up!" over the server, have had a recent change of heart. In a new poll from Public Policy Polling, a Democratic firm, 42 percent of Trump voters said Trump should be allowed to use a private email server in office, while just 39 percent said that should not be allowed. Peter Weber
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have not spoken since Trump won the election and Putin called to congratulate him. That will all change on Saturday, when Putin will speak with Trump over the phone, the Kremlin announced Friday.
Putin's spokesperson said the two leaders will "exchange views about main parameters of current bilateral relations," The Associated Press reports. It is unclear what specifically will be discussed or if the two will agree to meet in person. Jeva Lange
George Orwell's dystopian vision of the future, 1984, has sold out on Amazon after sales skyrocketed during Donald Trump's first week as president. The 68-year-old novel bumped up the bestseller chart throughout the week, finally reaching #1, with the book's publisher, Penguin, rushing to print more copies.
"We put through a 75,000 copy reprint this week. That is a substantial reprint and larger than our typical reprint for 1984," a Penguin spokesman told CNN Money earlier this week.
1984 is not the only classic dystopian novel to have seen a surge in popularity. Sinclair Lewis' It Can't Happen Here and Aldous Huxley's Brave New World have also climbed in the charts.
If you absolutely must get your hands on 1984 right now, it is available on Kindle, or perhaps at your local bookstore. Jeva Lange