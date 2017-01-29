Conway says airport detentions are 'a small price to pay' for security

Airport chaos including the detention of travelers with legitimate papers is a worthwhile sacrifice for national security, said Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, on Fox News Sunday while speaking with Chris Wallace. "325,000 people from overseas came into this country just yesterday through our airports," she said, and fewer than 400 have been affected by President Trump's Friday executive order that temporarily bans U.S. entry of people from seven majority-Muslim nations.
"That's 1 percent," Conway continued. "And I think in terms of the upside being greater protection of our borders, of our people, it's a small price to pay," she added, arguing that temporary detention pales in comparison to the grief of the children whose parents were killed in the 9/11 attacks.
Her comments come in response to the case of two Iraqi men, one a former U.S. Army employee, who were detained at the airport in New York City because Trump signed the order while they were in transit. Multiple judges ruled Saturday night that they and those in comparable situations must be released.
Wallace pressed Conway to address President Trump's incorrect claim that it has been substantially more difficult for Christian refugees to enter the United States than Muslim refugees, and to answer why countries like Saudi Arabia, the home country of the majority of 9/11 hijackers, are not on the seven-country list. Conway repeatedly deflected on both issues. Watch her remarks in context below. Bonnie Kristian
Washington Democrats quickly castigated President Trump's executive order on immigration and refugee admissions, while the GOP mostly remained silent as criticism of the rule mounted. By Sunday, however, at least six congressional Republicans — two representatives and four senators — expressed varying degrees of public opposition.
"Enhancing long term national security requires that we have a clear-eyed view of radical Islamic terrorism," wrote Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) in a brief post on Medium, "without ascribing radical Islamic terrorist views to all Muslims." Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.) called the order "ridiculous" and a potential threat to "many innocent, vulnerable people," while Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) tweeted that it is "not lawful to ban immigrants on basis of nationality" and that the unconstitutional order "appears to be more about politics than safety."
5/ We must do much more to properly vet refugees, but a blanket ban represents an extreme approach not consistent with our nation's values.
Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Rob Portman of Ohio, and Ben Sasse of Nebraska all said the order is too sweeping. As-is, Trump's order "is overly broad and implementing it will be immediately problematic," Collins argued.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) defended Trump's plan, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the courts should settle the issue. Bonnie Kristian
After initially declining to comment on President Trump's executive order suspending U.S. entry from seven majority-Muslim countries as well as all refugee admissions, conservative British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday asked Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd to contact their American counterparts and push back on the rule. Johnson will speak with the U.S. State Department, and Rudd will reach out to Homeland Security.
May does "not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking," said a statement from Downing Street. If the order impacts anyone from the United Kingdom, the statement continued, "then clearly we will make representations to the U.S. government about that." High-profile Britons who could be affected by the ban include Somali-born Olympic distance runner Sir Mo Farah and Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi, who was born in Iraq. Both have dual citizenship. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump sought advice from Rudy Giuliani on how to "legally" implement a "Muslim ban," the former New York City mayor said while speaking with Fox News' Jeanine Pirro Saturday night.
"I'll tell you the whole history of it," Giuliani said. "When he first announced it, he said 'Muslim ban.' He called me up, he said, 'Put a commission together, show me the right way to do it legally.'" Giuliani reported that he assembled a commission of legal experts, "and what we did was we focused on — instead of religion — danger, the areas of the world that create danger for us, which is a factual basis, not a religious basis. Perfectly legal, perfectly sensible."
Though Trump's controversial executive order targets seven majority-Muslim nations, Giuliani is echoing the president's comments from earlier this week that it is "not the Muslim ban." Trump has not specified if he has in mind an additional restriction which would be "the Muslim ban."
Watch the full conversation between Giuliani and Pirro below. Bonnie Kristian
One American was killed and three wounded in a firefight Saturday against al Qaeda militants in Yemen, the Pentagon confirmed Sunday. Local reports say the raid killed about 30 people, including 10 women and three children. The U.S. commandoes arrived by helicopter in the Yakla district of al-Bayda province to target a leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, Abdulraoof al-Dhahab, who was among those killed.
"The operation began at dawn when a drone bombed the home of Abdulraoof al-Dhahab and then helicopters flew up and unloaded paratroopers at his house and killed everyone inside," a Yemeni observer told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "Next, the gunmen opened fire at the U.S. soldiers who left the area, and the helicopters bombed the gunmen and a number of homes and led to a large number of casualties." One helicopter was damaged in the incident and intentionally destroyed on site.
Though the United States has long provided support for Saudi Arabia's coalition intervention in Yemen, including drone strikes, this is believed to be the first U.S. ground operation in Yemen's civil war. It is also the first counterterrorism operation approved by President Trump. Bonnie Kristian
Two of the seven majority-Muslim countries subject to President Trump's temporary travel ban have already announced their responses.
After initial rumors that Iraq might react with a denial of entry to U.S. citizens, Baghdad backed down Sunday, saying it understands why Trump issued the executive order but asked that America's "special relationship" with Iraq, where the U.S. has been at war since 2003, be taken into consideration. Iraqis hope the rule "will not affect the efforts of strengthening and developing the bilateral relations between Iraq and the United States," said government representative Saad al-Hadithi.
Meanwhile, Iran intends to move forward with a reciprocal ban, the Iranian Foreign Affairs Ministry said Saturday. But, in a swipe at ongoing legal battles over Trump's order, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted: "Unlike the U.S., our decision is not retroactive. All with valid Iranian visa will be gladly welcomed." Tehran labeled Trump's rule "an open affront against the Muslim world and the Iranian nation in particular." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump's much-anticipated phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin Saturday afternoon mostly focused on national security issues and did not, as some expected, address the easing of U.S. sanctions against Russia which Trump has indicated he will consider. Both the White House and the Kremlin described the conversation as constructive, with a White House statement characterizing it as covering "a range in topics from mutual cooperation in defeating ISIS to efforts in working together to achieve more peace throughout the world including Syria."
"The positive call was a significant start to improving the relationship between the United States and Russia that is in need of repair," the statement continued. "Both President Trump and President Putin are hopeful that after today's call the two sides can move quickly to tackle terrorism and other important issues of mutual concern."
Moscow's statement added more detail, saying the presidents discussed terrorism, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, nuclear proliferation, North and South Korea, and Ukraine. "The two leaders emphasized that joining efforts in fighting the main threat — international terrorism — is a top priority," the Russian statement said.
Trump also spoke with leaders of Japan, Germany, and France on Saturday. Bonnie Kristian
Thousands of protesters flooded American airports Saturday evening in response to President Trump's Friday executive order that temporarily bans U.S. entry of people from seven majority-Muslim nations and suspends the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. Rallies occurred in cities including New York, Portland, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, Newark, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.
The airport venues were chosen in response to the detention of two Iraqi men, one a former U.S. Army employee, at the airport in New York City. The men were held despite having valid visas because they were in transit when the order was issue, but a judge ruled Saturday night for their release and the safe passage of some 375 people known to be in comparable circumstances.
See a few photos from the protests below. Bonnie Kristian
