President Trump's DHS secretary wasn't fully briefed on the immigration ban until it was already being signed
Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly reportedly wasn't briefed on President Trump's executive order on immigration until it was already being signed, The New York Times reported:
Gen. John F. Kelly, the secretary of homeland security, had dialed in from a Coast Guard plane as he headed back to Washington from Miami. Along with other top officials, he needed guidance from the White House, which had not asked his department for a legal review of the order.
Halfway into the briefing, someone on the call looked up at a television in his office. "The president is signing the executive order that we're discussing," the official said, stunned. [The New York Times]
Kelly was far from the only government official left in the dark about Trump's policy shift, which bans people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. and halts the refugee program.
A member of Trump's transition team, Heritage Foundation Vice President James Jay Carafano, told The New York Times that "little of that work was shared with career officials at the Homeland Security Department, the State Department, or other agencies." Secretary of Defense James Mattis apparently did not see the finalized executive order until hours before Trump signed it Friday afternoon, which one Customs and Border Protection officer pointed out could be why so many border officers were unclear on how to carry out the order. "If the secretary doesn't know anything," the officer said, "how could we possibly know anything at this level?"
Read the story in full over at The New York Times. Becca Stanek
Well, there you have it. Chris Miller, the co-director of the new Han Solo-centered Star Wars spin-off, has thrown his answer in the ring regarding George Lucas' controversial and oft-debated edits to the 1997 re-release of A New Hope:
Han
First
Shot pic.twitter.com/KReR6rgKFT
— Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) January 30, 2017
Okay, okay: It's probably just a pun to mark the first day of shooting on the spin-off film. But come on, of course Han shot first.
The Solo-centric film is set to be released next year, with Hail Caesar! star Alden Ehrenreich front and center as a young Solo and Atlanta's Donald Glover taking on the role of Lando Calrissian. Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke are also involved in the project. Phil Lord will direct alongside Miller; the two have worked together on 21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie, and their respective sequels.
And no, the title of the new film is not Star Wars: Red Cup. The film is still officially nameless — though it is certainly not pun-less. Sarah Weldon
The promotion of White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon to a permanent position on the principals committee of the National Security Council on Sunday gave him the same standing as diminished National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. "People close to Mr. Bannon said he is not accumulating power for power's sake, but is instead helping to fill a staff leadership vacuum created, in part, by Mr. Flynn's stumbling performance as national security adviser," The New York Times writes.
For one, Flynn is reportedly getting on the president's nerves:
Mr. Flynn's penchant for talking too much was on display on Friday in a meeting with Theresa May, the British prime minister, according to two people with direct knowledge of the events.
When Mrs. May said that she understood wanting a dialogue with Mr. Putin but stressed the need to be careful, Mr. Trump asked Mr. Flynn when the two were scheduled to speak.
Mr. Flynn replied it was Saturday — he had delayed it to fit in Mrs. May’s meeting for "protocol" as a United States ally, adding at length that Mr. Putin was impatient to chat.
Mr. Trump, the person said, appeared irritated by the response. [The New York Times]
Then there is Flynn's son, who promoted on social media false rumors that the Clintons ran a child sex ring out of a pizza restaurant. He isn't much helping matters either; you can read the whole story at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
Google's Doodle adorning its search bar Monday was suspiciously timely:
Google Doodle subtweets: Fred Korematsu, the Japanese-American man who sued over internment order. https://t.co/dCVggZidXF pic.twitter.com/VtFqPd93Mn
— Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) January 30, 2017
While Monday did mark the what would have been the 98th birthday of Fred Korematsu, a civil rights activist who fought Japanese Americans' internment during World War II, Google's homage to Korematsu also came just days after President Trump signed an executive order on immigration banning people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.
Korematsu, the son of Japanese immigrants, refused to abide by President Franklin D. Roosevelt's executive order after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, which Time explains "forced about 115,000 American citizens of Japanese descent to live in designated military zones." Korematsu teamed up with the ACLU and appealed the order in the Supreme Court case of Korematsu v. United States. Though court ruled against him and he was sent to the Central Utah War Relocation Center, his activism was ultimately rewarded in 1998 when former President Bill Clinton awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Google didn't make it clear whether its Doodle on Monday was, as Business Insider's Steve Kobach put it, a "sub-doodle." However, the company has expressed concern over Trump's order. Google co-founder Sergey Brin sent an email to Google's staff late Friday, writing that it was "painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues." The tech giant has also created a $2 million crisis fund in the wake of Trump's ban. Becca Stanek
Masaya Nakamura, the founder of Namco and the "father of Pac-Man," passed away last week, Bandai Namco Entertainment announced Monday. The cause of death was not released. He was 91.
Nakamura founded Namco in 1955 and achieved success at the height of the coin-operated arcade gaming mania of the 1980s. Namco pioneered some of arcade gaming’s most popular titles, including Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, and Galaga. Pac-Man in particular became Namco's claim to fame, laying the foundation for the future of video games by offering an alternative to shooter- and Pong-style games.
The news of Nakamura's passing was withheld until after his funeral services, which were attended by close family and friends. He died Jan. 22.
Namco estimated in 2015 that Pac-Man has been played more than 10 billion times since its launch in 1980. The Pac-Man franchise also holds several Guinness World Records, including being the "first video game family," developing the "first female character in a video game" with Ms. Pac-Man in 1982, and notably becoming the "most successful coin-operated arcade machine." Ricky Soberano
The chief of the 54-nation African Union on Monday offered a stark denunciation of President Trump's recent executive order on immigration. The order, signed Friday, blocks people from seven Muslim-majority countries, including the African nations of Libya, Somalia, and Sudan, from traveling to the U.S. "The very country to which many of our people were taken as slaves during the transatlantic slave trade has now decided to ban refugees from some of our countries," said African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma during the bloc's two-day summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Dlamini Zuma warned the African Union that it was entering "very turbulent times." "What do we do about this?" she said of the new U.S. policy. "This is one of the greatest challenges to our unity and solidarity." Becca Stanek
Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller took the weekend protests over President Trump's targeted immigration ban as evidence the executive order's implementation was actually going quite well. In an interview Monday on CBS's This Morning, Miller, who has been panned for his hand in bringing the order to fruition, said that "if nobody's disagreeing with what you're doing, then you're probably not doing anything that really matters." "I think anytime you do anything hugely successful that challenges a failed orthodoxy, you're going to see protest," Miller said.
Trump's new executive order bans people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. Miller said he would describe the ban's rollout as "efficient, orderly, [and] enormously successful" — but he did not mention border officers' reported confusion about how to carry out the order, the lack of communication between government agencies before the order was signed, the criticism from international leaders, or the hundreds of people arriving at U.S. airports only to be detained or sent back.
In the next 30 days, Miller said the Trump administration will work to figure out a better screening system to "try and ensure that people entering our country, particularly on a permanent basis, truly love and support the United States of America."
Catch Miller's interview — including his attempt to explain how the ban will make America safer — below. Becca Stanek
President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May were spotted holding hands last week, but it was more than just a sweet display of friendship, The Times of London reports. "Downing Street officials claimed the president's phobia of stairs and slopes led him to grab the prime minister's hand as they walked down a ramp at the White House," the Times writes.
In a deep-dive into Trump's potential stairs phobia, Jezebel rediscovered a September report by The Washington Post in which a waiter at Trump's D.C. hotel said that Trump, "for security reasons … didn't venture higher [than the first floor] out of concern that someone might push him."
There is also this:
The way President Obama runs down the stairs of Air Force 1, hopping & bobbing all the way, is so inelegant and unpresidential. Do not fall!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2014
There are eight staircases in the White House. Trump, luckily, can stick to one of the three elevators. Jeva Lange